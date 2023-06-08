Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationally, more than 4,000 U.S. congregations have received their local conferences’ permission to disaffiliate. Some are remaining independe…
Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.
CARBONDALE — The Sunset Concerts Series, a Southern Illinois summer tradition since 1978, kicks off June 22 with six weeks of free musical ent…
DU QUOIN — A hometown boy looking to bring his alma mater’s football program back to prominence was hired last month to succeed Derek Beard as…
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the priesthood. I’ve really enjoyed being in Carbondale and its various demographics, including races, religions and …