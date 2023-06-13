Related to this story
Most Popular
Miss Quad Cities Jessica Tilton was crowned Miss Illinois 2023 Saturday night in Marion.
What an improbable story is that of Trico High School graduate Korey Bunselmeyer.
To generations of SIU fans, that baritone voice is synonymous with SIU sports.
“I like it here with the Thrillbillies,” Ralls said. “It’s been a lot of fun so far and I’m hoping to help the team win games."
DU QUOIN — A hometown boy looking to bring his alma mater’s football program back to prominence was hired last month to succeed Derek Beard as…