Pope County's Ahry Comer nears the finish of the girls race during the Murphysboro Invitational Cross Country Meet in Riverside Park in Murphysboro.Comer would go on to take first place.
BYRON HETZLER, THE SOUTHERN
The Anna-Jonesboro High School girls cross country team placed first at its own invitational last season. Pictured from left are: Reagan Jones, Aleah Box, Kaylee Stover, Bree Hazelrigg, Zoe Jones, and Kenzie Miller.
