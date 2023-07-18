Jul 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 A cross with the name Kyu Cho, a victim of a May 6 mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, that left eight people dead, stands at a makeshift memorial. TONY GUTIERREZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS Police on the scene of a July 3 shooting in Philadelphia, where four people were shot and killed. STEVEN M. FALK, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Prep Baseball | Player of the Year: Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher’s Cole earns honor “If anyone has numbers anywhere close to that, I will eat my hat,” said ZRC coach Page Kirkpatrick. “What Trey did in the postseason last spri… Where are they now? | Kelly was more than a coach for Sesser-Valier “He set goals and expected us to follow them – life goals,” Cockrum said. “More than anything else, he wanted us to be successful in life.” Movies return to The Varsity for summer series Four ground-breaking films will be shown during the Summer Cinema at The Varsity series, which begins Saturday, July 15. The series is present… Lucky ducks | Southern Illinois product aids in waterfowl habitat work Energy Culvert Co., a Williamson County company, is one of just two in the Midwest to custom build dam-like installations for water control st… Eats of the Week | Celebrate Ice Cream Month at the Downtown Dip in Carterville They feature 24 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream, along with creative sundaes, banana splits and other items made from those ice cream flavors.