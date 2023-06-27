Jun 27, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Scenes from the annual Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals on Friday at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. BYRON HETZLER PHOTOS, THE SOUTHERN Car enthusiasts view some of the hundreds of cars on display at the Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals on Friday at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. Scenes along Pro Street Alley at the Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals on Friday at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. Related to this story Most Popular First ever Big Muddy Monster Festival to be held in Murphysboro this weekend The elusive Big Muddy Monster will be the center of attention at a number of Jackson County events this weekend, including a festival in his –… Girls Basketball | Chistopher's Hargrove explains why she chose Nebraska Amiah Hargrove has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Former Carbondale Dairy Queen gets new moniker Ice cream lovers may not have to wait long to enjoy a frozen treat at the former Carbondale Dairy Queen, as "The Big Chill" is coming. Girls Track | Athlete of the Year: Ahry Comer earns The Southern's award By the time Ahry Comer graduates in the spring of 2024, she will undoubtedly be one of the most decorated track and cross country runners of a… U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near Titanic during search for submersible. Follow live updates. The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that an underwater vessel has located a debris field near the Titanic in the search for a missing submersib…