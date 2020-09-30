A's hold off White Sox, force series to Game 3

“I know a lot of people are mad. I know a lot of people don’t want to see us here,” Correa said. "But what are they going to say now?”

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 2: At Saint Petersberg, Florida, Tampa Bay gathered in front of their dugout and posed for a celebratory team picture they're hoping will not be the last they take this postseason.

Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam and the top-seeded Blue Jays won a postseason series for the first time in 12 years, overpowering young Toronto to finish a two-game sweep of their wild-card matchup.

And with a roster featuring just a handful of players who have posted impressive resumes so far, the AL East champs believe they're nowhere near finished.

“We’ve been confident since Day One. So if we put the our heads down and just do what we’ve been doing and prepare like we’ve been preparing, the sky’s the limit," winning pitcher Tyler Glasnow said.

BRAVES 1, REDS 0: At Atlanta, The scoreless innings kept piling up, along with the strikeouts. The shadows began to creep across the infield, and when the lights came on in a mostly empty stadium for a postseason game that began a little past noon, it seemed like this might go on forever.