A's hold off White Sox, force series to Game 3

OAKLAND, California. — Oakland's long-reliable regulars Marcus Semien and Khris Davis powered a couple of home runs, Mark Canha made a game-saving catch against the wall and red-hot right-hander Chris Bassitt delivered the start of his life.
Now, the slugging A's are right back in a familiar fall position: one winner-take-all postseason game with the season on the line.
Semien and Davis connected early and Oakland's bullpen barely held off José Abreu and Chicago late for a win Wednesday that sent the AL playoff series to a deciding Game 3.
The A's lost in the AL wild-card game each of the past two seasons, providing added motivation to win the division and earn a longer series.
Game 3 is Thursday at the Coliseum.
"It feels good. We're hungry for more wins," Semien said. "Tomorrow, anything can happen. It's just like Game 7."
A's reliever Jake Diekman walked home a run in the ninth, then retired the big-hitting Abreu on a sharp grounder to end it and even the best-of-three wild-card matchup at 1-all.
The White Sox went 14-0 in the regular season against left-handed starters and beat southpaw Jesús Luzardo in the playoff opener. A's manager Bob Melvin acknowledged it might make him reconsider who to start with the season on the line — perhaps righty Mike Fiers over lefty Sean Manaea.
"I'm pretty sure we're pretty dang confident in anyone we throw against the White Sox," Bassitt said. "The numbers don't mean anything. It's the postseason. I thought they put absurd at-bats against me, and I'm a righty."
Bassitt allowed one run on six hits in seven-plus innings during an impressive postseason debut as the AL West champion A's snapped a six-game postseason losing streak dating to 2013.
The right-hander, drafted by the White Sox before being traded to Oakland in December 2014, came in on a nice roll with an 0.34 ERA in September.
Things got interesting when Bassitt gave way to Liam Hendriks after a leadoff single to Tim Anderson in the eighth with a 5-0 lead. Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer one out later.
Hendriks surrendered a pair of two-out singles in the ninth and walked Yoán Moncada to load the bases. Diekman relieved and walked Grandal to bring home a run.
ASTROS 3, TWINS 1: At Minneapolis, Shaken up by a scandal before the virus outbreak shrunk the season, Houston barely played well enough to reach the playoffs — with the rest of baseball actively rooting against them.
Well, they're not ready to leave yet.
Carlos Correa hit a two-out, tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning for the Astros, who produced another stifling pitching performance and swept Minnesota over two games with a victory that sent the Twins to a record 18th straight postseason loss.
“I know a lot of people are mad. I know a lot of people don’t want to see us here,” Correa said. "But what are they going to say now?”
RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 2: At Saint Petersberg, Florida, Tampa Bay gathered in front of their dugout and posed for a celebratory team picture they're hoping will not be the last they take this postseason.
Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam and the top-seeded Blue Jays won a postseason series for the first time in 12 years, overpowering young Toronto to finish a two-game sweep of their wild-card matchup.
And with a roster featuring just a handful of players who have posted impressive resumes so far, the AL East champs believe they're nowhere near finished.
“We’ve been confident since Day One. So if we put the our heads down and just do what we’ve been doing and prepare like we’ve been preparing, the sky’s the limit," winning pitcher Tyler Glasnow said.
BRAVES 1, REDS 0: At Atlanta, The scoreless innings kept piling up, along with the strikeouts. The shadows began to creep across the infield, and when the lights came on in a mostly empty stadium for a postseason game that began a little past noon, it seemed like this might go on forever.
Finally, Freddie Freeman had seen enough.
The MVP candidate who warded off a frightening bout with the coronavirus at the beginning of this most unusual season fittingly delivered the winning hit in the 13th inning, ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as Atlanta defeated Cincinnati in the opener of their NL wild-card series.
