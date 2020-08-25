Astros beat Angels 6-3 in opener of DH caused by hurricane

Blake Taylor got the final out of the sixth, and Ryan Pressly pitched the seventh for his fourth save.

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa scored on the throwing error by Suarez on an infield single by Yuli Gurriel. Josh Reddick added an RBI single before Mayfield's single.

Gurriel hit an RBI double in the fourth.

"We've been getting the large crooked number in an inning, but we have to add on from there because they were still within three runs," Baker said. "We have to get better at the add-on runs and put them away. It seems like right now we don't have the killer instinct to really put them away."

Suarez was tagged for five runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts in an inning. Suarez, who was optioned to the alternate site following the game, has allowed 10 runs over 2 1/3 innings this season.

"Biggest mistake he made was that throw to first instead of putting it in his pocket," Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon said of Suarez.

MARLINS 4, METS 0: At New York, Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run second inning and four pitchers combined on an eight-hitter to lead Miami past New York in the first game of a doubleheader.