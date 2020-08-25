Astros beat Angels 6-3 in opener of DH caused by hurricane

HOUSTON — Rookie Cristian Javier threw well into the sixth inning, protecting a big lead and sending Houston over Los Angeles in the opener of a doubleheader created by the approach of Hurricane Laura.
The storm was expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast either Wednesday night or Thursday morning. The Angels-Astros game scheduled for Thursday was shifted to become part of the doubleheader, and Wednesday's game was postponed.
This was just the second twinbill in the history of Minute Maid Park, a stadium with a retractable roof that opened in 2000. The Astros played a doubleheader against the Mets on Sept. 2, 2017, following Hurricane Harvey, which caused severe flooding in the Houston area.
Jack Mayfield's two-run single capped a five-run first inning. Two runs scored on a throwing error by Jose Suarez (0-2).
Javier (3-1) retired 13 of the first 15 batters before Jason Castro got an RBI single with one out in the fifth for the Angels' first hit. Javier allowed three runs on three hits with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
"He had a really good changeup, and the ball was coming out hot," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. "He had a lot of life on it. We took him as far as he could go."
Two batters after Castro's single, Brian Goodwin hit an RBI double to cut Houston's lead to 6-2. Tommy La Stella led off the sixth with a solo home run.
Blake Taylor got the final out of the sixth, and Ryan Pressly pitched the seventh for his fourth save.
Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa scored on the throwing error by Suarez on an infield single by Yuli Gurriel. Josh Reddick added an RBI single before Mayfield's single.
Gurriel hit an RBI double in the fourth.
"We've been getting the large crooked number in an inning, but we have to add on from there because they were still within three runs," Baker said. "We have to get better at the add-on runs and put them away. It seems like right now we don't have the killer instinct to really put them away."
Suarez was tagged for five runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts in an inning. Suarez, who was optioned to the alternate site following the game, has allowed 10 runs over 2 1/3 innings this season.
"Biggest mistake he made was that throw to first instead of putting it in his pocket," Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon said of Suarez.
MARLINS 4, METS 0: At New York, Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run second inning and four pitchers combined on an eight-hitter to lead Miami past New York in the first game of a doubleheader.
It was the Mets’ first game since a player and a coach tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Mets put runners on in every inning against the quartet of Dan Castano, Richard Bleier, Brad Boxberger and Brandon Kintzler but went 1 for 12 with runners on base. Castano, a rookie left-hander making his fourth big league start, allowed six hits and three walks with one strikeout over 4 2/3 innings but was pulled an out before qualifying for his first big league win.
