Astros rally past A's in ALDS opener

Oakland led 5-3 in the fifth on Mark Canha's sacrifice fly to right that scored Semien. He singled and took second when third baseman Alex Bregman barehanded the ball and threw it past first for an error.

Matt Olson homered leading off the fourth, putting Oakland back in front 4-3. His shot to center was his first-ever hit off Lance McCullers Jr.

Chris Bassitt put the potential tying and go-ahead runs on in the fifth with back-to-back singles by Springer and Altuve. But he gave way to Yusmeiro Petit, who retired the next three batters to escape the jam.

Bassitt was cruising along until the Astros jumped on him for three straight hits in the fourth. Bregman homered leading off, Kyle Tucker followed with a single and scored on Correa's homer to center that tied the game, 3-3. Bassitt hadn't given up three runs since August.

McCullers got out of any further damage by retiring the next three batters.

The A's took a 3-0 lead with homers by designated hitter Khris Davis, who had a two-run blast in the second, and Sean Murphy's solo shot in the third. Olson walked to set up Davis, who went opposite-field on the first pitch from McCullers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0