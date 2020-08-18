Astros top Rockies in 11 innings

Tatis fueled a 14-4 rout Monday with a grand slam and seven RBIs. His homer came on a 3-0 pitch from Juan Nicasio in the eighth inning, rankling Texas manager Chris Woodward and the Rangers over what they perceived as breaking one of baseball’s unwritten rules. Rookie Ian Gibaut relieved after the slam and his first pitch was fastball behind Manny Machado.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, ATHLETICS 1: At Phoenix, Nick Ahmed homered and had five RBIs, Luke Weaver pitched five effective innings and Arizona stretched their winning streak to six games with victory over Oakland.

The Diamondbacks put the game out of reach right away, batting around each of the first two innings to complete their first undefeated homestand since Aug. 25-31, 2017.

Ahmed hit a three-run homer off Frankie Montas (2-2) in the first inning and had a two-run single in the second. Kole Calhoun also homered off Montas and Weaver (1-4) allowed a run on three hits, retiring the final 10 batters he faced.

GIANTS 8, ANGELS 2: At Anaheim, Mike Yastrzemski and Pablo Sandoval homered, and San Francisco snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles.