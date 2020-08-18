Astros top Rockies in 11 innings

HOUSTON — Myles Straw's RBI single with one out in the 11th inning lifted the Houston Astros over the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to a season-high six games.
The back-and-forth finish came after the teams were scoreless going into extra innings, highlighted by splendid performances from starters Zack Greinke and Antonio Senzatela.
The right-handers had nearly identical lines: They both went eight innings, allowed just three singles and walked none. Greinke struck out seven for Houston, one more than Senzatela.
After both teams scored in the 10th, Abraham Toro started Houston's 11th on second base and the Rockies intentionally walked pinch-hitter Carlos Correa. A sacrifice bunt by pinch-hitter Garrett Stubbs moved up the runners and Straw singled to left field off Jairo Díaz (0-1).
Andre Scrubb (1-0) walked one in a scoreless 11th for the win.
The Astros wrapped up a 7-1 homestand after losing five in a row. The Rockies have dropped five of their last six.
PADRES 6, RANGERS 4: At Arlington, Wil Myers hit a first-inning grand slam and San Diego, with Fernando Tatis Jr. again leading the charge, beat Texas for a two-game sweep.
Jurickson Profar added a two-run homer against his former team and five Padres relievers combined for six scoreless innings to close out the victory.
Tatis fueled a 14-4 rout Monday with a grand slam and seven RBIs. His homer came on a 3-0 pitch from Juan Nicasio in the eighth inning, rankling Texas manager Chris Woodward and the Rangers over what they perceived as breaking one of baseball’s unwritten rules. Rookie Ian Gibaut relieved after the slam and his first pitch was fastball behind Manny Machado.
DIAMONDBACKS 10, ATHLETICS 1: At Phoenix, Nick Ahmed homered and had five RBIs, Luke Weaver pitched five effective innings and Arizona stretched their winning streak to six games with victory over Oakland.
The Diamondbacks put the game out of reach right away, batting around each of the first two innings to complete their first undefeated homestand since Aug. 25-31, 2017.
Ahmed hit a three-run homer off Frankie Montas (2-2) in the first inning and had a two-run single in the second. Kole Calhoun also homered off Montas and Weaver (1-4) allowed a run on three hits, retiring the final 10 batters he faced.
GIANTS 8, ANGELS 2: At Anaheim, Mike Yastrzemski and Pablo Sandoval homered, and San Francisco snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles.
Yastrzemski hit his first leadoff homer when he drove Dylan Bundy's fastball into the right-field stands four pitches into the game. It was the right fielder's team-leading sixth homer, with all but one coming with two strikes.
Yastrzemski also made a diving catch to rob David Fletcher of an RBI single to end the second inning.
