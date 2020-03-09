Astros' Verlander sidelined by back injury

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is expected to miss opening day after he strained a back muscle during a spring training start against the New York Mets.

Verlander said it would "probably take a miracle" for him to pitch in the Astros' opener against the Los Angeles Angels on March 26. But he quickly added: "I don't want to leave miracles off the table."

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was hurt on his second-to-last pitch in Sunday's exhibition game against the Mets. He had an MRI on Monday and was diagnosed with a strained latissimus dorsi muscle. There is no timetable for his return.

"Talking with doctors and looking at the scans, it's definitely not worst-case scenario," Verlander said, "Best-case scenario would be nothing. It's just probably somewhere in the middle of that."

The 37-year-old right-hander's velocity was down from his previous start, and he was removed after two scoreless innings of what had been scheduled as a four-inning outing.

"Hardly noticed it to be honest," Verlander said of the injury-inducing pitch. "It didn't quite feel right, just felt maybe I was a little off mechanically or something — kind of one of those spring things. Then in between innings it started to tighten up a bit."