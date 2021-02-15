At Australian Open, players can reveal, or hide, injuries

Novak Djokovic came clean, or so it seemed, right after his third-round victory at the Australian Open, about pain in his midsection after an awkward, torso-twisting slip.

Asked that night about being ready for his next match, Djokovic replied: "I know it's a tear, definitely, of the muscle. ... I don't know if I'm going to step out onto the court or not."

Narrator: He did. And not only was the 17-time major champion back in Rod Laver Arena two days later — he played well enough with that bothersome and bandaged abdominal to reach the quarterfinals. This time, when reporters inquired, Djokovic clammed up.

"I know what it is," said Djokovic, who plays Alexander Zverev on Tuesday, "but I don't want to talk about it now."

Unlike in certain team sports — think of the NFL's "doubtful" or "questionable" designations accompanied by listings of specific body parts in a nod to gamblers, rather than the "upper body" or "lower body" vagueness often used in the NHL — Grand Slam tennis leaves it up to individual players to decide whether to disclose or discuss injuries before they compete.

Some are more forthcoming than others. Some go back and forth.

"Depends what you have," 2019 U.S. Open finalist Daniil Medvedev said.