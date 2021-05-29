At home | Accessories — the Jewelry of your Home

Accessories for your home are like jewelry worn with clothing. Without accessories, a home is dull and bland. Accessories bring movement, rhythm, and unity to a space which are all important principles of design.
First, let’s talk about common mistakes.
Many times, I have seen items on a bookshelf or mantle lined up in a row. For better visual appeal, it helps to have items placed at various depths and at various heights. This helps to create movement and keep the eye progressing to different pieces of interest. Another common mistake is hanging pictures too high or too low. A good rule of thumb is to have the center of the picture at 60 inches.
This is the average eye-level. Of course, all rules are meant to be broken, and in a room where people are usually seated, it is sometimes nice to have pictures a little lower and with extra tall ceilings you can definitely go much higher.
When planning to accessorize a room, start with all items off the area to be accessorized. In other words, if it is a tabletop, mantle, or bookcase, just clear everything and start fresh.
For a mantle over the fireplace, a few bold pieces will work best. If your area above the mantle is extra tall as in a cathedral ceiling or two story height, it works best to use a large piece of art or two coordinating pieces, one stacked above the other.
For a tabletop or end table, start with a lamp, a tall candle or the largest object you plan to use. Then continue to fill the space from largest items to smallest. Remember, items look best in odd numbers and when they vary in size, height, and shape.
Another important point when accessorizing your home is to use personal memorabilia such as family photos in interesting frames, found objects from travels, and knick-knacks that have meaning to you. If the photo or item isn’t the height you were hoping for, just place a couple of books underneath to boost the overall height.
When you are counting your items for an odd number, remember that a frame placed on books is one object visually.
If you are a collector of similar objects, it works best visually to group these items together instead of scattered all over the place. Say for example you have a collection of lighthouses. Grouping them together will have greater impact in addition to making a great conversation piece.
When you are grouping small photos or pictures together, it is easiest to group them on the floor and decide their placement in relationship to each other. They will serve as one cohesive unit, so the overall size is outer edge to outer edge and top edge to bottom edge.
If the grouping is hanging over a sofa, use the Golden Mean of aesthetics to calculate the proportions. The Golden Mean says things are most pleasing in relationship to each other between 1 and 1.667 and 1.75.