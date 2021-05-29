At home | Accessories — the Jewelry of your Home

For a tabletop or end table, start with a lamp, a tall candle or the largest object you plan to use. Then continue to fill the space from largest items to smallest. Remember, items look best in odd numbers and when they vary in size, height, and shape.

Another important point when accessorizing your home is to use personal memorabilia such as family photos in interesting frames, found objects from travels, and knick-knacks that have meaning to you. If the photo or item isn’t the height you were hoping for, just place a couple of books underneath to boost the overall height.

When you are counting your items for an odd number, remember that a frame placed on books is one object visually.

If you are a collector of similar objects, it works best visually to group these items together instead of scattered all over the place. Say for example you have a collection of lighthouses. Grouping them together will have greater impact in addition to making a great conversation piece.

When you are grouping small photos or pictures together, it is easiest to group them on the floor and decide their placement in relationship to each other. They will serve as one cohesive unit, so the overall size is outer edge to outer edge and top edge to bottom edge.