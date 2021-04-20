Audit of Springfield’s Lincoln Museum shows gaps in internal controls

“We feel at this point that a situation like lending the Gettysburg Address cannot happen because, one, the process of putting this in front of a board of trustees slows down the process itself,” she said. “It also requires that all the documentation be in order before recommending it to the board. So, we feel that this policy is the protective action that needed to be in place and it remains the preventive action to ensure that something like this never happens again.”

Aside from the findings in the audit, Coultas was asked about the firing of former state historian Samuel Wheeler last year. In 2019, Wheeler authored a report that raised doubts about the authenticity of a stovepipe hat purportedly owned by Lincoln and purchased by the ALPLM Foundation in 2007 for $25 million as part of a larger collection.

Coultas confirmed Wheeler was “terminated” but declined to provide further information about the details surrounding his firing, citing privacy concerns regarding personnel matters.

The auditor’s report comes amid the naming of a new executive director and a new chairman of the board.