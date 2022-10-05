Renfrew Center to host 10 free virtual events for World Mental Health Day

CARBONDALE — On Oct.10, The Renfrew Center, a national organization with facilities that offer treatments for women battling eating disorders, will host 10 different virtual events to recognize World Mental Health Day.

Gari Matsey, a site director at The Renfrew Center in Chicago, worked with her team to organize these free programs to spread awareness for mental health.

“We are kind of really making it a big initiative for us just to spread awareness. We are the first residential eating disorder treatment facility for women,” Matsey said. "We just really decided that it's something that we wanted to dig into.”

The Renfrew Center has offered similar programs to the ones that will be available Saturday.

“These events will be virtual. Some of them will include things like a live Instagram hosted by one of our professional counselors, and professional relations managers, Ashley Vicari,” Matsey said. “We will have some tutorials for folks like, [on] how to track your emotions, we'll be offering a virtual yoga class, and some discussions on the importance of mental health awareness and education.”

These 10 support opportunities are offered to alumni of the program and the community. It’s free to register.

At 11 a.m., there will be an Instagram live on the organization's profile @RenfrewCenter hosted by Ashley Vicari. She is going to talk about why mental health is significant and share a small activity with attendees. Erin Birely, a licensed clinical professional counselor, and Monica Jampo will host a supportive space at 3 p.m. to talk about how mental health can play a positive or negative role in life.

Sondra Rosenberg and Kyle Congdon are two creative arts therapists at The Renfrew Center of Philadelphia. At 6 p.m., they will host an interactive virtual art workshop.

There are two support opportunities offered on demand, at no scheduled time, that will be available only on Oct. 10.

The first one is a tracking emotion tutorial, where viewers will get an opportunity to recognize their emotions with hopes of normalizing them. The tutorial will be directed by Samantha DeCaro. The second event is a virtual yoga class by Victoria Mengel, a Hatha yoga-trained instructor and Creative Arts Therapist at The Renfrew Center of Philadelphia.

Five other resources will be available and specific to the theme “Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority” on Oct. 10, including recommended websites, podcasts, and hotlines that advocate for mental health. There will also be a list of 10 mental health tips, a blog post on social media “5 Tips for Finding Balance,” a mental health pledge to show commitment and support to others around you, and a journal prompt to highlight appreciation for yourself.

Matsey said one of the reasons these support opportunities are important is to help people feel comfortable and supported.

“I think it creates a safe space to have discussions. Advocacy is awareness and awareness is key in identifying and treating problems. I think it creates a unified treatment community where people are feeling comfortable about talking about their differences and talking about their struggles, specifically in this day, and this challenge,” Matsey said. “I think, [we] will really help people do the internal searching [or] internal motivation finding needed to make the right step towards their recovery.”

You can find more information about how to register for the events and get access to these opportunities on World Mental Health Day by visiting renfrewcenter.com/worldmentalhealthday/ .