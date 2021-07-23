Báez, Chirinos homer, Davies wins as Cubs pound D-backs 8-3

CHICAGO — Javier Báez homered, Robinson Chirinos went deep twice, Zach Davies earned his first win since a combined no-hitter last month and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Friday.

Big changes could be in store for the Cubs with the trade deadline a week away. If this is their final homestand together, it's off to quite a start.

"I think this is a professional team," Davies said. "Everybody's gonna go out there and try and win, regardless of what's going on with the team. Enjoying winning baseball, enjoying successful baseball and playing well, that's where everybody's mind's at."

Báez gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the first inning with his long three-run homer to left. The Cubs added three more in the third, capped by Nico Hoerner's two-run single.

Chirinos made it 7-0 leading off the fourth against Zac Gallen (1-5). He also homered to start the sixth against Matt Peacock after Arizona scored two in the top half, helping Chicago win for just the sixth time in 23 games since Davies and three relievers no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24.