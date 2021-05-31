Báez helps Cubs get past Padres

Cueto (4-1) tipped his cap and smiled walking off the mound to a standing ovation from the crowd of 13,144 after an impressive 1-2-3 seventh to finish his stellar day. He allowed five hits and one run, struck out five and didn't walk a batter.

Wade had earlier hit a splash hit foul ball into the water in McCovey Cove beyond the right-field arcade, but made the next one count for his first homer with the Giants and third of his career since hitting two for the Twins in 2019.

WHITE SOX 8, INDIANS 6: At Cleveland, Adam Eaton hit a two-run homer and José Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give Chicago a win over Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.

Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record.

Eaton, who returned to the lineup after missing several games with a tight hamstring, followed Abreu's fly with his fifth homer, a shot to right-center off James Karinchak (2-2).

RAYS 3, YANKEES 1: At New York, Rich Hill finished May with the lowest monthly ERA in 75 years of a pitcher in his 40s, and Tampa Bay won for the 16th time in 17 games by keeping up their domination of the reeling Yankees with a victory.