Báez helps Cubs get past Padres

CHICAGO — Javier Báez and Patrick Wisdom each homered twice, helping Kohl Stewart and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-2 on Monday.
Pressed into action after Trevor Williams had an appendectomy Sunday morning, Stewart pitched five innings of one-run ball in his first major league win since July 21, 2019, for Minnesota against Oakland. Stewart (1-0) opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kris Bryant also went deep as Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games. Bryant went 2 for 4 while extending his hitting streak to 13 games, one shy of his career high.
San Diego dropped to 4-4 on its 10-game road trip. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 16th homer and Wil Myers drove in a run, but that was it for the Padres.
Chris Paddack was tagged for five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings in his first loss since April 27. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.
Joe Musgrove was slated to start the series opener at Chicago, but he saved San Diego's weary bullpen by working five hitless innings Sunday in relief of Blake Snell. That led to manager Jayce Tingler turning to Paddack (2-4) on regular rest.
Báez committed a throwing error in the second that set up Wil Myers' RBI single. But he atoned for the miscue in the third, crushing a massive drive that traveled an estimated 455 feet.
Báez took a good long look as his 12th homer soared over the wall in center, sending a charge through the crowd of 24,824 at Wrigley Field.
WHITE SOX 8, INDIANS 6: At Cleveland, Adam Eaton hit a two-run homer and José Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give Chicago a win over Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.
Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record.
Eaton, who returned to the lineup after missing several games with a tight hamstring, followed Abreu's fly with his fifth homer, a shot to right-center off James Karinchak (2-2).
ASTROS 11, RED SOX 2: At Houston, Kyle Tucker had a season-best three hits and tied a career high with four RBIs as Houston beat former bench coach Alex Cora and Boston.
This was the first time Cora, now managing the Red Sox, had faced the Astros since being suspended in 2020 for his role in Houston's sign-stealing scheme while with the team in 2017.
Cora helped Houston win the World Series in 2017, then guided Boston to the 2018 title. He was fired by the Red Sox after his suspension, then rehired last November.
GIANTS 6, ANGELS 1: At San Francisco, Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer in the fourth before later leaving with a sore right side muscle, LaMonte Wade Jr. connected the next inning to back Johnny Cueto, and San Francisco beat Los Angeles.
Cueto (4-1) tipped his cap and smiled walking off the mound to a standing ovation from the crowd of 13,144 after an impressive 1-2-3 seventh to finish his stellar day. He allowed five hits and one run, struck out five and didn't walk a batter.
Wade had earlier hit a splash hit foul ball into the water in McCovey Cove beyond the right-field arcade, but made the next one count for his first homer with the Giants and third of his career since hitting two for the Twins in 2019.
RAYS 3, YANKEES 1: At New York, Rich Hill finished May with the lowest monthly ERA in 75 years of a pitcher in his 40s, and Tampa Bay won for the 16th time in 17 games by keeping up their domination of the reeling Yankees with a victory.
Hill (4-2), a 41-year-old left-hander who is the oldest player in Rays’ history, improved to 3-0 against the Yankees this season. Hill was 3-1 with a 0.78 ERA in six May starts.
BREWERS 3, TIGERS 2: At Milwaukee, Luis Urías hit a drive that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run in the 10th inning as Milwaukee edged Detroit.
The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak. The Tigers were starting a six-game road trip after posting their first home sweep of the New York Yankees since 2000.
REDS 11, PHILLIES 1: At Cincinnati, Max Schrock homered, tripled and doubled before leaving with an apparent leg injury, Wade Miley pitched six solid innings and Cincinnati cruised past Philadelphia.
Kyle Farmer homered and drove in five runs as Cincinnati sent the Phillies to their third straight loss.
MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 5: At Seattle, Ty France hit a tying single and scored on Tom Murphy's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as Seattle rallied past Oakland for their fifth straight win.
The Mariners improved to 5-0 in extra innings this season.