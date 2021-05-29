B-side | Perfecting that playlist for the big day

The bridal wedding gown, the florist, the photographer, the bridesmaid dresses. All of these are elements critical to a successful wedding day.
The guest list, the ceremony, the food menu, the reception location.
The most important day in a bride's life has so many important factors for making it a success that sometimes it takes a wedding planner to bring them all together.
Groomsman tuxedos, limousine service, the priest or celebrant.
Hopefully, not relegated to the bottom of that list is the music for the reception.
A bride and groom want their guests to have a memorable time at the reception, and the choice of music can make or break the party.
Should it be a deejay or a live band? Should the music selections be chosen by the band leader or by the bride? What source should be used for deciding music that will make the reception a success?
These all are tough decisions. Considering all the available options well in advance should help ease the trepidation about music decisions.
Weighing the pros and cons
For some weddings, the parents of the bride has the available financial resources and can assure their daughter that nothing's too expensive for the biggest day of her life. The budget also factors into the equation of whether the music will be a deejay or a live band.
On the one hand, a deejay provides recorded music that can consist of whatever selections a bride wishes. But a live band, depending on the size, can provide a dynamic live performance that’s far more exciting to watch and hear than what a deejay can deliver.
Once upon a time, there was no such thing as a wedding deejay.
My close friend, Jeff Sandler, is the founder and leader of a very successful tuxedo wedding orchestra that performed in every large hotel ballroom in Chicago. For about 12 years, your humble narrator was his lead guitarist and male vocalist.
"I started my own wedding band in 1977," Sandler said. "A booking agency that dealt exclusively with weddings kept us plenty busy. But, beginning around 1978, they told me that we needed to incorporate more contemporary music in order to compete with the new concept of wedding deejays."
In addition to jazz standards and Frank Sinatra songs, a wedding orchestra now needed the ability to play disco and new wave music.
"In the 1980s, in order to stay relevant, wedding bands had to learn a much wider variety of songs," Sandler said. "Extra musicians were added, like a horn section and percussionists. Bands had several lead vocalists standing out front. The budget for music increased and wedding clients now could afford to hire a 10-piece band rather than a 4-piece band or just a deejay."
Protocol
Whether a deejay or live orchestra, the band leader must be well familiar with the protocol at a wedding reception.
The evening usually begins with an invocation prayer before the meal, which often is delivered by the celebrant from the wedding ceremony. Sometimes, however, the meal is preceded by a cocktail hour where dancing to light jazz music is encouraged.
The music leader must know when to play and when to stop playing music, like when the best man rises to deliver his toast to the happy couple. I've even seen up to a half dozen additional toasts after that.
The reception protocol usually requires the bride and groom to finish eating quickly and then go around to each table, thanking guests for their attendance. Music then resumes when the couple is summoned for their official "first dance," a meaningful song they specifically chose for that moment. A popular choice is the song “Unchained Melody.”
The next music on the agenda often is the "father-daughter dance," which usually is an old favorite, Daddy's Little Girl. I've also seen a reciprocating dance featuring the groom and his mother.
The bridal party, including all groomsmen and bridesmaids then take to the dance floor. Finally, the band leader declares the dance floor to be open and that all may join in.
For many receptions, the blushing bride sits in a chair in the middle of the dance floor while the groom removes a garter from her leg. The groom then throws the prize over his shoulder to a throng of single gentlemen, and the bride tosses her flower bouquet to all the single ladies.
A wise band leader or deejay will be cognizant of the elder generation and play music that provides them an opportunity to slow dance.
But, otherwise, a good reception party depends on the ability to keep guests on the dance floor and having a good time.
"A good wedding band had to know how to play everything from bossa novas to the hokey pokey, the chicken dance and good old 50s rock and roll," Sandler said. "In the 1980s and 90s, brides started exerting more control and wanting their generation of music and not that of their parents. There even are times when a reception has both a live band and a deejay working together."
Is a live band "worth it"?
While a deejay can be more affordable than a live wedding band, the in-person performance usually is an exciting visual and aural experience. Guests can see the performers performing and the singers singing.
"With a live band, there's the experience of lights, sound, movement and interaction with living, breathing, performing musicians," Sandler said. "They interact with the crowd and reflect their mood and emotions. They create excitement, regardless of the size of the room or the number of guests."
Today's market
The market for weddings has changed drastically from past decades.
Instead of live bands where the leader knew which songs were best, deejays appeared and promoted themselves as knowing just as well.
Wedding planners have been supplanted in major cities by larger, all-encompassing companies that provide music, catering, flowers and table and chair rentals. Some even own their own banquet halls and ballrooms.
Orchestras, live bands and deejays still exist, but they have a more difficult time going it alone. Bridal couples often find in today’s market that they must pool their resources to afford the steep costs.
Recommendations and song selections
As stated earlier, a wise bridal couple will begin planning their big day well in advance. With the limited number of locations and ideal dates for a wedding, strategies might begin one year or more ahead of time.
Good communication with both sets of parents is critical. COVID-19 restrictions, obviously, are the wild card factor that could affect everything. Imagine having a virtual wedding on Zoom or Skype!
As for wedding reception songs, a bride might 'go with her gut' and choose what she thinks is best, without regard to others. She might seek the advice of parents, wedding planners, band leaders or deejays.
Or, she might simply consult the internet.
"A bride might think she knows what songs are best from being at the wedding of a friend or family member," Sandler said. "She might have been at a certain dance club and fell in love with music that reminds her of having a great time with friends. Band leaders also are wise enough to suggest taking into account the grandparents, parents and friends."
Here is a list of some musical artists who perform classic songs that are sure to get guests up and dancing at a reception: Whitney Houston, Bruno Mars, Van Morrisson, Michael Jackson, NSYNC, Adele, Marvin Gaye, Beyonce and Earth, Wind and Fire.
A few classic wedding reception songs might include Shout, Twist and Shout, I Knew the Bride, Dancing Queen, Sweet Caroline, I Will Survive, Pretty Woman, Don't Stop Believin', Stayin' Alive, I Feel Good and, of course, Y.M.C.A.
The most important thing in choosing the right music is to make sure the guests are having fun, while remembering that it's the bride's big day. Good luck!