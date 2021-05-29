B-side | Perfecting that playlist for the big day

For many receptions, the blushing bride sits in a chair in the middle of the dance floor while the groom removes a garter from her leg. The groom then throws the prize over his shoulder to a throng of single gentlemen, and the bride tosses her flower bouquet to all the single ladies.

A wise band leader or deejay will be cognizant of the elder generation and play music that provides them an opportunity to slow dance.

But, otherwise, a good reception party depends on the ability to keep guests on the dance floor and having a good time.

"A good wedding band had to know how to play everything from bossa novas to the hokey pokey, the chicken dance and good old 50s rock and roll," Sandler said. "In the 1980s and 90s, brides started exerting more control and wanting their generation of music and not that of their parents. There even are times when a reception has both a live band and a deejay working together."

Is a live band "worth it"?

While a deejay can be more affordable than a live wedding band, the in-person performance usually is an exciting visual and aural experience. Guests can see the performers performing and the singers singing.