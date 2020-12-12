Bacot, No. 16 North Carolina beat North Carolina Central

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina — Armando Bacot carried North Carolina in the first half. Then Andrew Platek stepped up for the Tar Heels.
Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 North Carolina stopped a two-game slide by holding off North Carolina Central for a 73-67 victory Saturday.
Caleb Love and Day’Ron Sharpe scored 12 points apiece for the Tar Heels (4-2), and Platek finished with 11.
“Just trying to do the same thing every game and just knowing what my role needs to be,” said Bacot, a sophomore forward. “Platek made a couple of big shots. ... That made it easier for us to get the high-low passes and get the ball in the paint.”
N.C. Central (1-3) scored the final nine points of the game. C.J. Keyser had 19 points for the Eagles, and Justin Whatley finished with 13.
The Tar Heels missed their first 10 3-point attempts before Platek connected from the right wing on consecutive possessions for a 55-42 lead. The reserve guard then added a fast-break layup off a steal, giving him eight points in 75 seconds.
“I’m not scared to shoot the ball,” Platek said. “I just want to take good shots.”
North Carolina scored the final 10 points of the first half for a 30-28 lead, holding the Eagles scoreless for the last five minutes.
Bacot had 15 first-half points. He was 6 for 7 from the field for the game.
(12) TENNESSEE65, CINCINNATI 56: at Knoxville, Tennessee, When the offense struggled, No. 12 Tennessee turned to its defense and found success.
The Vols, who shot just 32 percent from the field, held Cincinnati to three points in the final six minutes to pull out a victory.
John Fulkerson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, helping Tennessee pull away late. A 3-pointer by David DeJulius put Cincinnati ahead 53-51 with 6:14 left. The 6-foot-9 Fulkerson came back with four foul shots, giving the Vols (2-0) the lead for good.
(17) TEXAS TECH 77, TEXAS A&M CORPUS CHRISTI 57: At Frisco, Texas, Texas Tech's Chris Beard liked what he saw a little better than the previous game, and the previous trip to the Dallas area for the Red Raiders.
The fifth-year coach just didn't realize the milestone that came with the victory.
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points in his return from an ankle injury and No. 17 Texas Tech beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for Beard’s 100th win with the Red Raiders.
“I didn’t even know that until after the game, we were on the floor and they put my picture up there,” Beard said. “I just look back at the players. That’s what I told the guys. It just means you have good players.”
(20) FLORIDA STATE 83, FLORIDA 71: At Tallahassee, Florida, Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told assistants and administrators that Florida could decide whether to continue after standout forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Coach Mike White let his players make the call — not once, but twice. With tears in their eyes and their teammate's condition uncertain, the Gators wanted to play.
They were obviously and understandably distracted the rest of the way.
Highly touted freshman Scottie Barnes scored 17 points and No. 20 Florida State extended its dominance against the Gators with a victory that came after Florida suddenly lost its best player.
Women
(3) UCONN 79, UMASS-LOWELL 23: At Storrs, Connecticut, UConn freshman Paige Bueckers finally got a chance to show what she can do at the college level.
Bueckers had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists in her UConn debut, leading the third-ranked Huskies to a victory over UMass-Lowell.
Bueckers, last year's national high school player of the year, also had collected five steals while playing shutdown defense.
NORTHERN IOWA 65, (21) SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 48: At Cedar Falls, Iowa, Karli Rucker scored 18 points and Northern Iowa dominated the middle quarters to hand No. 21 South Dakota State its second-straight loss.
Trailing 13-8 after the first period, the Panthers opened a 28-23 lead at the half and stretched that 54-36 after three quarters.
Rucker scored 15 points in those two quarters and Northern Iowa (3-2) was 14 of 27, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range, and made 12 of 14 free throws. The Jackrabbits (3-2) were 1 of 7 from 3-point range and shot 34% with just two free throws and 14 turnovers.
South Dakota State played its first three games at home and beat No. 15 Iowa State and No. 18 Gonzaga. They lost their first game at Kansas State, 62-53 on Thursday.
