Bacot, No. 16 North Carolina beat North Carolina Central

Bacot had 15 first-half points. He was 6 for 7 from the field for the game.

(12) TENNESSEE65, CINCINNATI 56: at Knoxville, Tennessee, When the offense struggled, No. 12 Tennessee turned to its defense and found success.

The Vols, who shot just 32 percent from the field, held Cincinnati to three points in the final six minutes to pull out a victory.

John Fulkerson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, helping Tennessee pull away late. A 3-pointer by David DeJulius put Cincinnati ahead 53-51 with 6:14 left. The 6-foot-9 Fulkerson came back with four foul shots, giving the Vols (2-0) the lead for good.

(17) TEXAS TECH 77, TEXAS A&M CORPUS CHRISTI 57: At Frisco, Texas, Texas Tech's Chris Beard liked what he saw a little better than the previous game, and the previous trip to the Dallas area for the Red Raiders.

The fifth-year coach just didn't realize the milestone that came with the victory.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points in his return from an ankle injury and No. 17 Texas Tech beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for Beard’s 100th win with the Red Raiders.