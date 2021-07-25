Bader, Carlson HR in 7-run 4th, Cards batter Gray, Reds 10-6

Andrew Knizner followed with a double and Carlson hit a drive deep into the visitors’ bullpen.

“Everybody put together good at-bats," Bader said. "That’s all there is to it. The offense has the ability to click. Everybody plays their own game, but being able to wear a pitcher down is big. Everything clicked in that inning. It’s all about slowing the game down, putting together good at bats and passing the baton.”

Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo was in position for his first career win before Cincinnati loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, prompting bench coach Oliver Marmol to bring in Ryan Helsley (5-4), who got the final two outs.

Marmol was managing because Mike Shildt had been ejected in the third by umpire crew chief Ron Kulpa for arguing too long after the crew refused a request for a video review.

Oviedo finished 4 1-3 innings, allowing five hits, three runs and six walks with six strikeouts.

Cincinnati got a two-run double from Max Schrock to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 9-6, but no closer.

Shildt now has been ejected nine times in his career, four this season and two in the last five days.

