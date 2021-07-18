Bader's infield single lifts Cardinals past Giants 2-1

DeJong opened the scoring in the third when he hit an 0-1 changeup into the left-field seats. The home run for DeJong was his third in his last five games.

That was the only damage Giants starter Johnny Cueto would allow. Cueto pitched five innings, allowing one run on two hits, walking one and striking out five. Cueto bounced back after allowing four runs and nine hits in his last start against St. Louis, a 6-5 loss in San Francisco.

“I thought we were all confident enough about facing Cueto and we know what we has,” DeJong said. “He pitched decent but we got him out early and we did what we had to do.”

The Giants tied the game in the top of the fourth when Darin Ruf hit a curveball over the left-field wall against Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc for his 10th home run of the season. It was Ruf’s second homer in his last four games against the Cardinals.

That was all the scoring the Giants could muster. St. Louis relievers Ryan Helsley, Génesis Cabrera (2-3), Giovanny Gallegos and Reyes threw four scoreless innings. Reyes earned his 22nd save of the season.

LeBlanc threw five-plus innings, allowing five hits, walking one and striking out three.

The Giants left the bases loaded in the first and sixth innings.