Baez, Rizzo lead surging Cubs past Padres

CHICAGO — Javier Báez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and Chicago beat San Diego 6-1 on Wednesday for their third straight win and ninth in 10 games.

Baez's shot to the left-field bleachers was his 14th homer and third in three games, and it capped a three-run seventh that allowed Chicago to put it away. Rizzo drove in two runs in the fifth with his first double to snap 1-1 tie and posted a second-straight multihit game after missing the previous six with back tightness.

The Cubs are looking more and more like a deep, offensively talented team that belongs in first place in the NL Central.

Rizzo doesn't want his club to get ahead of itself.

"I don't think we've really proven anything. It's June 2," Rizzo said. "We've proven to each other how much fun we're having and how good we are, but there are four more months."

Manager David Ross is encouraged. He gave stars Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras they day off on Wednesday, but his lineup kept producing.

"We had a good homestand," Ross said of the 5-1 stretch. "The guys have been playing really well. The last couple of weeks has showed us how important it is to have great depth and guys who can come up in our organization."