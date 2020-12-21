Bailey leads No. 8 Tennessee over Saint Joseph's

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Victor Bailey scored 18 points and No. 8 Tennessee beat winless Saint Joseph's 102-66 on Monday night.
Bailey was one of six players who scored in double figures for the Volunteers (5-0). Santiago Vescovi had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Yves Pons added 13 points and nine rebounds. Keon Johnson had 12 points, and John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each scored 10.
Ryan Daly topped the Hawks (0-5) with 13 points. Dahmir Bishop scored 12, while Taylor Funk and Rahmir Moore added 10 apiece.
Tennessee, which limited its first four opponents to 33% shooting, held Saint Joseph's to 40%.
Bailey had 13 points by halftime as Tennessee led 56-33 at the break.
Jack Forrest paced the Hawks with nine points in the first 20 minutes. Daly and Funk each scored eight.
The Vols jumped out to a 20-4 lead in the first 6:22. Saint Joseph's shot 1 of 7 and committed four turnovers during that span
(21) FLORIDA STATE 72, GARDNER-WEBB 59: At Tallahassee, Anthony Polite had a career-high 15 points and Balsa Koprivica added a season-best 14 as Florida State pulled away late to defeat Gardner-Webb.
Polite scored in double figures for the fourth straight game. The redshirt junior guard did so just six times in the 2019-20 season.
The Seminoles (5-1) outrebounded Gardner Webb 53-30 and went 24 of 32 (75%) from the free throw line to put the game away.
Women's Top 25
(1) STANFORD 61, (10) UCLA 49: At Los Angeles, Francesca Belibi dunked again and scored 15 points, and Stanford survived its closest game of the season to beat 10th-ranked UCLA and remain undefeated.
Belibi dunked early in the fourth quarter, a week after becoming the first woman to do so in a collegiate game since former Baylor star Brittney Griner in 2013. Belibi added seven rebounds.
Freshman Cameron Brink added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12). Kiana Williams had 10 points and was one of four Stanford players with four assists.
(8) OREGON 69, WASHINGTON STATE 65: At Pullman, Nyara Sabally scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Oregon hung on to defeat Washington State, extending the nation's longest winning streak to 26 games, dating to last season.
Erin Boley added 18 points and made all five of her 3-point attempts for Oregon (7-0, 5-0 Pac-12), which has the longest winning streak in program history.
Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 20 points for Washington State (3-1, 2-1), which came in following its first win over a ranked opponent since the 2016-17 season. The Cougars beat then- No. 21 Oregon State, 61-55 on Saturday. That loss knocked the Beavers out of the poll for the first time in four seasons.
(11) ARKANSAS 86, ARKANSAS PINE-BLUFF 52: At Fayetteville, Destiny Slocum scored 18 points, Erynn Barnum had a double-double off the bench and Arkansas rolled to a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The Razorbacks played their final non-conference game without leading scorer Chelsea Dungee (18.9 points per game), who sat out with a sore knee from a collision in Saturday's win over Little Rock. She is expected to play when Arkansas goes to Kentucky for the first Southeastern Conference game on New Year's Eve.
Barnum scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks (9-1), who have won six straight, the last three over in-state rivals Central Arkansas, Little Rock and Pine Bluff. Makayla Daniels also had 13 points and Marquesha Davis added 15
(23) GONZAGA 87, NORTH ALABAMA 57: At Las Vegas, Twins LeeAnne and Jenn Wirth combined for 28 points, on 13-of-18 shooting, and 22 rebounds to lead Gonzaga to a win over North Alabama for a two-game sweep in the Holiday Hoops Classic.
LeeAnne Wirth was 6 of 9 with 12 rebounds and four assists, and Jenn 7 of 9 with 10 boards, her second-straight double-double, and three assists. Jill Townsend also had 14 points for the Bulldogs (5-2) and Melody Kempton added 10.
Jaila Roberts scored 15 points for the Lions (1-7).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!