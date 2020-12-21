Bailey leads No. 8 Tennessee over Saint Joseph's

The Seminoles (5-1) outrebounded Gardner Webb 53-30 and went 24 of 32 (75%) from the free throw line to put the game away.

Women's Top 25

(1) STANFORD 61, (10) UCLA 49: At Los Angeles, Francesca Belibi dunked again and scored 15 points, and Stanford survived its closest game of the season to beat 10th-ranked UCLA and remain undefeated.

Belibi dunked early in the fourth quarter, a week after becoming the first woman to do so in a collegiate game since former Baylor star Brittney Griner in 2013. Belibi added seven rebounds.

Freshman Cameron Brink added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12). Kiana Williams had 10 points and was one of four Stanford players with four assists.

(8) OREGON 69, WASHINGTON STATE 65: At Pullman, Nyara Sabally scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Oregon hung on to defeat Washington State, extending the nation's longest winning streak to 26 games, dating to last season.

Erin Boley added 18 points and made all five of her 3-point attempts for Oregon (7-0, 5-0 Pac-12), which has the longest winning streak in program history.