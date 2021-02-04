Balanced Ohio State rallies past Iowa

Cooke hit three 3-pointers in a 50-second span of the first quarter as the Gamecocks jumped ahead 26-6 over the Tigers (5-12, 0-9). She had 14 points in the quarter, including a bank shot at the buzzer, and they pushed their lead to 29 by halftime.

(10) MARYLAND 84, WISCONSIN 48: At College Park, Brenda Frese tied a school record with her 499th win as coach of the Maryland women's basketball team, reaching the milestone by guiding the 10th-ranked Terrapins past Wisconsin.

Frese equaled the mark set by Hall of Fame coach Chris Weller, who was at Maryland from 1975-2002. Weller was replaced by Frese, who's 499-130 over 19 seasons.

Frese has nine 20-win seasons, reached 30 wins seven times and led the Terrapins to the 2006 national championship. Only field hockey coach Missy Meharg has won more games at Maryland.

(11) OHIO STATE 92, IOWA 87: At Columbus, Jacy Sheldon scored a career-high 29 points, Dorka Juhasz had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 11 Ohio State beat Iowa.

Ohio State swept the home-and-home season series with Iowa for the first time since 2008. On Jan. 13, the Buckeyes erased a 14-point second-half deficit to force overtime, winning 84-82. It snapped Iowa’s 42-game home win streak.

Sheldon scored 14 of her points in the fourth quarter and Juhasz added 10, helping Ohio State stay in front. Iowa got within four points four times in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get any closer.

