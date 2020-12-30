Ball drop: Wisconsin wins Duke's Mayo Bowl, breaks trophy

Hartman, who had thrown only one interception all season, was picked off on the next three possessions as well.

Scott Nelson had a 60-yard interception return and Collin Wilder returned a pick 72 yards to set up short TD runs that gave the Badgers a 42-21 lead, resulting in Hartman getting benched. Jack Sanborn had 11 tackles and an interception and was named MVP of the game.

"It felt like one led to the other," Sanborn said. "After three picks, we said, 'Collin you have to get one' — and then Collin went and got one."

Sanborn said the Badgers picked up on some of Hartman's tendencies.

"Throughout the game, similar concepts coming up," Sanborn said. "We kind of knew where he wanted to throw the ball. He was making throws early in the game. But we got a tell on where he wanted to go with the ball."

Hartman finished 20 of 37 passing for 318 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

"All of a sudden the dam opened the floodgates and wow, I never thought we would lose a game like that," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said.

Clawson said he felt Hartman was telegraphing his passes.