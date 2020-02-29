Bane has late push for TCU in 75-72 upset over No. 2 Baylor

FORT WORTH, Texas — Desmond Bane scored 23 points, with eight straight in TCU's tiebreaking run as the Horned Frogs upended No. 2 Baylor 75-72 on Saturday.

Bane made a long tie-breaking 3-pointer with 4:42 left that put the Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) ahead to stay. After blocking a shot by Jared Butler, Bane then made a turnaround jumper before adding another 3 to make it 63-55 with just over three minutes left. That was part of a bigger 18-1 spurt that Bane had started with another 3-pointer.

Baylor (25-3, 14-2) lost for the second time in three games since winning a Big 12-record 23 games in a row. The Bears were the nation's No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas (26-3, 15-1), which is a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.

This was only the third Big 12 game this season when Baylor, which is still in contention for its first Big 12 title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, trailed in the second half.

(1) KANSAS 62, KANSAS STATE 58: At Manhattan, Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help top-ranked Kansas absorb the loss of center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches of the game, and the cold-shooting Jayhawks held on to beat Kansas State for their 14th straight win.