Bane has late push for TCU in 75-72 upset over No. 2 Baylor

FORT WORTH, Texas — Desmond Bane scored 23 points, with eight straight in TCU's tiebreaking run as the Horned Frogs upended No. 2 Baylor 75-72 on Saturday.
Bane made a long tie-breaking 3-pointer with 4:42 left that put the Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) ahead to stay. After blocking a shot by Jared Butler, Bane then made a turnaround jumper before adding another 3 to make it 63-55 with just over three minutes left. That was part of a bigger 18-1 spurt that Bane had started with another 3-pointer.
Baylor (25-3, 14-2) lost for the second time in three games since winning a Big 12-record 23 games in a row. The Bears were the nation's No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas (26-3, 15-1), which is a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.
This was only the third Big 12 game this season when Baylor, which is still in contention for its first Big 12 title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, trailed in the second half.
(1) KANSAS 62, KANSAS STATE 58: At Manhattan, Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help top-ranked Kansas absorb the loss of center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches of the game, and the cold-shooting Jayhawks held on to beat Kansas State for their 14th straight win.
CLEMSON 70, (6) FLORIDA STATE 69: At Clemson, Freshman Al-Amir Dawes hit a twisting, driving bucket with a second left and Clemson toppled another highly ranked team, rallying past No. 6 Florida State.
Trent Forrest had put Florida State up by a point with a short jumper with 8.4 seconds left. Dawes then took the ball down the right side of the lane and flipped up the game-winning shot.
(8) KENTUCKY 73, (15) AUBURN 66: At Lexington, Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, No. 8 Kentucky used a big run in the first half before holding off No. 15 Auburn and clinching the Southeastern Conference regular season championship.
The Wildcats (24-5, 14-2) entered with a two-game lead on the second-place Tigers (24-5, 11-5) but had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the 20-3 spurt over 5:47 and eventually build an eight-point advantage.
PROVIDENCE 58, (12) VILLANOVA 54: At Philadelphia, Luwane Pipkins scored 27 points to lead Providence to its fifth win over a Top 25 team this month, holding off No. 12 Villanova.
The Friars (17-12, 10-6) boosted their NCAA Tournament resume with a win in Philly where they led for the balance of the game. Providence already knocked off Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall and Marquette during their ranked-win streak in February.
(13) SETON HALL 88, MARQUETTE 79: At Milwaukee, Myles Powell scored 28 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 26 as No. 13 Seton Hall built a big second-half lead and then held off Marquette.
(18) IOWA 77, (16) PENN STATE 68: At Iowa City, Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a win over No. 16 Penn State.
Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record.
OKLAHOMA 73, (20) WEST VIRGINIA 62: At Morgantown, Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points two days after undergoing surgery to repair a broken nose and Oklahoma boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes with a victory over No. 20 West Virginia.
Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) built a 21-point lead in the second half and cruised from there to complete a regular-season sweep of the reeling Mountaineers (19-10, 7-9).
TEXAS 68, (22) TEXAS TECH 58: At Lubbock, Andrew Jones had a career-high 22 points and Texas scored the game's last eight points over the final minute, stretching its winning streak to four games with a victory at No. 22 Texas Tech.
WOMEN
(6) UCONN 92, HOUSTON 40: At Houston, Megan Walker had 21 points and nine rebounds, Anna Makurat added 16 points and No. 6 UConn beat Houston.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 14 points and nine rebounds, Crystal Dangerfield chipped in 10 points and seven assists and Christyn Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (25-3, 15-0 American).
(11) GONZAGA 56, PORTLAND 42: At Portland, LeeAnne Wirth had 14 points while twin sister Jenn Wirth had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 11 Gonzaga wrapped up its best regular season ever with a victory over Portland.
Gonzaga (28-2, 17-1 WCC) had already clinched the West Coast Conference regular season title, matched the record for conference wins its set in 2018. The Bulldogs have won five straight going into the conference tournament and have held opponents to 50 points or less 17 times.
(14) NORTHWESTERN 75, ILLINOIS 58: At Evanston, Abbie Wolf scored 21 points and No. 14 Northwestern defeated rival Illinois to clinch a share of its first Big Ten title in 30 years and set a school record with its 26th win.
(20) SOUTH DAKOTA 76, NORTH DAKOTA 47: At Vermillion, Ciara Duffy scored 17 points, Taylor Frederick added 15 and No. 20 South Dakota rolled to its second undefeated Summit League season and school-record 27th win with a win over North Dakota.
(23) PRINCETON 64, YALE 49: At Princeton, Bella Alarie scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead No. 23 Princeton to its 20th straight win, over Yale.