Please visit: Https://www.stfrancis-care.org/adopt for adoption information including the adoption application View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Please visit: Https://www.stfrancis-care.org/adopt for adoption information including the adoption application View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MARION — Marion police have opened an investigation into an officer’s use of force after video circulating on social media over the weekend ap…
A Makanda mother and son are on the road to recovery after they were seriously injured in a fall from a 30-foot bluff in the Shawnee National …
“None of them were and they’re not going to be,” Marion Police Chief David Fitts told The Southern Tuesday.
CARBONDALE — Carbondale police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person captured in surveillance footage allegedly stealing from …
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
The state's Liquor Control Commission has affirmed the actions of the Carbondale Liquor Control Commission by upholding the suspension and revocation of Saluki Bar/Levels' liquor license.
The Oscar-nominated star posted a shirtless picture of himself spending a joyful moment by the pool to Instagram Monday, captioned: "Trans bb's first swim trunks."
Officer Demetrius D. Suggs, 30, resigned effective April 8 due to "personal reasons," records show.
Kitchen towel holders, wax melts and crochet jellyfish are not things one would expect to find in a retail space mostly occupied by comics and…
A Chester man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a motorcycle crash Tuesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.