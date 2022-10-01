Barely, Salukis hang on for victory

NORMAL – By the cuticles on their fingernails, SIU held on.

The 19th-ranked Salukis nearly blew a 19-0 halftime lead and needed a dramatic defensive stop inside their 20 in the last two minutes Saturday night to secure a 19-14 Missouri Valley Football Conference win over Illinois State at Hancock Stadium.

SIU (3-2, 2-0) couldn’t exhale until Richie Hagarty and Louis Wilbert combined to sack Zack Annexstad on 4th-and-8 for a 2-yard loss at the Salukis’ 21 with 1:35 left. Then Javon Williams flipped a 5-yard pass to Avante Cox for a first down at the 48 at the 1:05 mark to seal the verdict.

Nic Baker completed 15 of 19 passes for 143 yards in SIU’s third straight win. D’Ante’ Cox caught six passes for a career-high 102 yards and Romeir Elliott rushed for 74 yards on 15 attempts.

Annexstad was 26 of 47 for 243 yards with a pair of second half touchdowns, but the Redbirds (2-2, 0-1) rushed for only 79 yards on 30 attempts.

Illinois State worked its way back into contention with two touchdowns in less than six minutes. Annexstad flipped a 6-yard strike to Rashad Lumpkin on 4th-and-goal with 1:32 left in the third quarter to make it 19-7.

The Redbirds marched 83 yards in 13 plays on their next drive, finishing it with Annexstad’s 2-yard toss to freshman Daniel Sobkowicz at the 9:52 mark of the fourth quarter. SIU mixed in roughing the passer and 12-man-on-the-field penalties to help them along.

Meanwhile, the Saluki offense that was reasonably efficient and mistake-free in the first half ground to a complete halt after halftime. They managed just 75 total yards as Illinois State regularly forced 3rd-and-long, then got enough pressure on Baker to force incompletions or get sacks.

The first quarter was the first scoreless quarter in an SIU game this year, although it wasn’t without consequence. The Salukis’ first drive set into motion an exchange of punts that led to their first touchdown.

SIU worked out of bad field position at its 10 with three first downs, then got a 46-yard punt to the Illinois State 16 from Nathan Torney. After a 3-and-out, Redbirds punter Jack Takerian managed just a 29-yard effort to the Salukis’ 49.

Given good field position, SIU cashed in for the game’s first score. Baker capped the 10-play drive with a 1-yard sneak on the second quarter’s first play.

It became 13-0 just over four minutes later on Williams’ 2-yard run out of wildcat formation. That came on the play after Baker connected with Cox on a 67-yard bomb to tee up Williams’ first touchdown of the year.

As the Salukis’ defense kept hitting and stopping, their offense tacked on one more score. They marched 85 yards late in the half, with Cox’s 43-yard run on a reverse putting them into Illinois State territory. Romeir Elliott bounced off a tackle and squirted in from the 2 with 1:05 showing for a 19-0 halftime lead.

DAWG BITES

The result gave SIU its first win at Illinois State since 2012. … Avante Cox’s third quarter reception stretched his streak of consecutive games with a catch to 37. … Williams’ touchdown was the 35th rushing score of his career, tops among active FCS players. … The Saluki defense limited Illinois State to 98 first half yards. … SIU stays on the road next Saturday for a 2 p.m. MVFC game against Missouri State.

How They Scored

Second Quarter

SIU 7, Illinois State 0

How they scored: Nic Baker snuck in from the 1 on the quarter’s first play. The key play in the drive was Javon Williams’ 16-yard pass to Bryce Miller that moved the ball to the Redbirds’ 34. Jake Baumgarte converted the extra point.

Time of score: 14:54

Drive details: 10 plays, 51 yards, 4:47

SIU 13, Illinois State 0

How they scored: Williams barged into the end zone from the 2 as a wildcat quarterback. That was set up when Baker hit a streaking D’Ante’ Cox on a deep ball that became a 67-yard gain to tee up a first and goal. The PAT kick was wide right.

Time of score: 10:32

Drive details: 3 plays, 78 yards, 1:06

SIU 19, Illinois State 0

How they scored: Romeir Elliott bounced off a tackler at the scrimmage line and squirted into the end zone from the 2. Cox keyed the drive by taking a reverse 43 yards to the Redbirds’ 29. Baumgarte’s PAT kick was blocked.

Time of score: 1:05

Drive details: 9 plays, 85 yards, 4:28

Third Quarter

SIU 19, Illinois State 7

How they scored: On 4th-and-goal, Zack Annexstad found Rashad Lampkin in the right flat for a 6-yard touchdown. Annexstad’s 18-yard scramble to the 8 keyed the march. Josh Jasek converted the PAT attempt.

Time of score: 1:32

Drive details: 9 plays, 50 yards, 3:39

Fourth Quarter

SIU 19, Illinois State 14

How they scored: Annexstad zipped a 2-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Sobkowicz to finish a second straight scoring drive for the Redbirds. SIU contributed a pair of key penalties – a roughing the passer and 12 men on the field – to aid their cause. Jasek hit the PAT.

Time of score: 9:52

Drive details: 13 plays, 83 yards, 3:44

Grading the Salukis

Offense: C

After an efficient, productive first half, the Salukis did next to nothing after halftime, managing only 75 total yards. SIU tried to lean on the run game but couldn’t create good down-and-distance situations, enabling Illinois State to attack. D’Ante’ Cox was the star with a pair of big plays that set up touchdowns and Romeir Elliott was solid with 74 yards on 15 rushes. One thing the Salukis did well was not turn the ball over.

Defense: A-

The run defense continues to play well, holding an opponent under 100 yards for the fourth time in five games. While the no-huddle attack gave SIU fits in the second half, it at least came up with the big stop when the game was on the line. Richie Hagarty bagged his fourth sack in the last three games to end the Redbirds’ final possession, while Branson Combs continued his fine play with 10 tackles.

Special Teams: C

Two missed extra points, one of which was blocked, bring the letter grade down a notch. Nathan Torney dropped two snaps in the fourth quarter, but picked up both and actually got off a 42-yarder that made Illinois State start its last drive from the 20. Three of Torney’s punts were downed inside the 20. Kick coverage or returns didn’t affect the game one way or the other.

Overall: B

SIU played a sound first half, missed a chance to put the Redbirds away to start the third quarter and nearly paid for it. But in the end, it was the Salukis’ third straight win to put them above .500 for the first time this year. SIU will have to clean up some things on both sides of the ball, but the fact they managed to win without playing its best football counts for something. It will have to play a better game next week at Missouri State