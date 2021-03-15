Barkov's short-handed goal leads Panthers over Blackhawks

SUNRISE, Fla. — Aleksander Barkov scored a tiebreaking short-handed goal in the third period, and the Florida Panthers beat the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Monday night.
Barkov poked in a loose puck from right in front with 6:34 left. It was the Panthers' first short-handed goal this season.
Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots and won his sixth straight start. Down 3-1, the Panthers scored five unanswered goals to win their fourth straight game.
Gustav Forsling scored his first goal of the season and had an assist. Owen Tippett scored his third goal in four games, and Aaron Ekblad also scored. Carter Verhaeghe and Alex Wennberg added empty-netters.
Patrick Kane, Philipp Kurashev and Brandon Hagel scored for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves.
Chicago opened a 3-1 lead on goals by Kurashev and Hagel in the second. The Panthers then rallied on goals by Ekblad and Forsling 62 seconds apart. Ekblad scored during a power play, and Forsling's shot through traffic tied it at 3 with four minutes left in the period.
PREDATORS 4, LIGHTNING 1: At Tampa, Calle Jarnkrok had a short-handed goal and three assists, helping Nashville beat Tampa Bay.
Pekka Rinne stopped 38 shots and picked up his 14th career assist in Nashville’s first victory against Tampa Bay in six meetings on the season. Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist, and Eeli Tolvanen and Viktor Arvidsson also scored.
The Predators won for the second time in the past eight games
CAPITALS 6, SABRES 0: At Buffalo, Alexander Ovechkin matched Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL's career list with his 717th goal and Washington beat Buffalo.
Ovechkin scored in the third period, helping send the Capitals to their fifth straight win with his 1,299th career point — one shy of becoming the 35th player to reach 1,300.
He scored from the slot off a pass from former Sabre Conor Sheary, who found Ovechkin cutting toward the net. Ovechkin snapped a quick shot past Carter Hutton, who was screened.
PENGUINS 4, BRUINS 1: At Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin scored on a power play for his 1,100th career point and Pittsburgh beat Boston.
Malkin is the third Russian-born player to reach 1,100 points in the NHL, joining Alex Ovechkin and Sergei Fedorov. Malkin has eight goals on the season and also had an assist while extending his points streak to eight games.
Tristan Jarry made a season-high 42 saves for Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby scored his 11th goal of the season and had two assists, and Jake Guentzel also scored his 11th — including four in the past four games. Evan Rodrigues also scored for the Penguins, who won their sixth straight game.