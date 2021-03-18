Beal's 43, Westbrook's triple-double lead Wizards over Jazz

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 43 points, Russell Westbrook had 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in his 13th triple-double of the season and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 131-122 on Thursday night.

Washington broke a five-game losing streak overall and a nine-game skid against Utah.

Donovan Mitchell equaled a season high with 42 points for the Jazz, who at 29-11 still have the NBA's best record but have lost four of six in March. Joe Ingles added a career-high 34 points, including eight 3-pointers.

It was Beal's fifth 40-point game of the season. Westbrook's 15 rebounds equaled a season high.

Washington scored 13 straight to take a 23-12 lead with 5:02 to play in the first quarter. The Wizards increased their lead to 64-40 just before halftime, and the Jazz got no closer than 112-105 with 6:20 to play.

HAWKS 116, THUNDER 93: At Atlanta, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points, fueling Atlanta to their seventh straight victory, over Oklahoma City.

The Hawks have put together their winning streak since Nate McMillan took charge as interim coach and have won seven in a row for the first time since Dec. 28, 2016, to Jan. 10, 2017.

The Hawks took their biggest lead at 27 points late in the third quarter on Bogdanovics' 3-pointer and never let the Thunder get closer than 17 points in the second half. Bogdanovic, who played 29 minutes in a reserve role, scored a season high.

