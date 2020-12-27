Bears close in on NFC playoffs, Jags lock up top draft pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jimmy Graham disappeared into a tunnel following his second touchdown catch of the day. He re-emerged after what seemed like forever and found a group of Chicago teammates waiting to celebrate.

It was symbolic of the Bears' season. The team that lost its sixth consecutive game earlier this month has now won three in a row and is on the verge of making the expanded NFC playoffs.

Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two TD passes to Graham, and the Bears pounded Jacksonville 41-17 Sunday in a game that meant as much to the Jaguars' long-term future as it did to Chicago’s short-term fate.

The Bears (8-7), who gained control of their postseason path when Arizona lost to San Francisco on Saturday, can make the playoffs for the second time in three years by beating Green Bay at home next week.

“With where we’re at right now as a team, it’s definitely different,” Chicago coach Matt Nagy said. “Green Bay is a hell of a football team and there’s a reason why they’re sitting right now as the No. 1 seed. For us, we’ve got to worry about us. ...

“We’re guaranteed one more game, nothing else. If we do well in that one game, then we’ll have an opportunity for more. But we can’t worry about that. We just worry about us.”