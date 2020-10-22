Bears still adjusting as offense struggles to click

When the Bears decided to go with Foles during their comeback win at Atlanta last month, Nagy understood it would take time to find a rhythm.

"I knew it wasn't going to be like a magic wand where just all of a sudden he comes in and lights it up or does this or does that," Nagy said. "That wasn't going to happen."

The Bears rank 28th overall and in rushing, and they are among the worst in the NFL in yards per play, per run and per pass. Only five teams are averaging fewer points than Chicago at 21.3 per game. The Bears also struggled on offense last season.

Even so, receiver Allen Robinson insisted they're just a few big plays from a breakthrough.

"I think we got dudes who can make plays," he said. "I think we got dudes who've made plays this year and in this league. Like I said before, for me personally breaking down, just as far as creating more explosives will make the offense look a little bit different."

With Aaron Donald potentially bearing down on Foles and Jalen Ramsey lurking in the defensive backfield, this could be a difficult week for Chicago. It's not like the Bears have been making things easy on themselves.