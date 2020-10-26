Beckham's season over, Browns star WR tears knee ligament

Cleveland, which hasn't made the postseason since 2002, will have to go the rest of the way without Beckham, who turns 28 on Nov. 5. He had 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season and scored on a 50-yard touchdown run.

Beckham's presence alone made defenses account for him on every snap.

"Odell, the energy he brings to practice, the energy he brings to games. No one else is going to be able to bring that type of juice," Stefanski said. "But it's our job to find the guys that can go compete and we'll put them in spots where they can succeed and think we'll be able to do that.

"It's not easy. I don't want to have to do it and I'm very disappointed for Odell, but that's the nature of this beast. Injuries are part of this thing and that doesn't mean any of us have to like it, but we do have to deal with it."

While Beckham had continued to make some headlines with off-the-field antics, he had been emerging as a leader on the Browns. He was healthier than he had been in several years and showing some of the breakaway speed that made him so dangerous with the Giants.

The torn ACL is the latest injury for Beckham, who was the AP's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 after being drafted with the No. 12 overall pick by New York. He made the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons, but was limited to four games in 2017 with a broken ankle and 12 games in 2018 with a bruised quadriceps.

