This silly kitty is Bella! She's finally done raising babies and is ready for her new home. She has enough... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BREESE – Isaac King broke the Black Diamond Conference’s single-season rushing record Friday night, but Carmi-White County’s hopes of toppling…
A 29-year-old man was injured in the shooting, according the Marion Police Department.
A person suspected of committing armed robbery over the weekend on West Walnut Street has not yet been caught.
With just enough votes to spare, Illinois lawmakers early Friday morning approved a gerrymandered redistricting proposal that, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s expected sign-off, will set the state’s congressional map for the next decade.
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU and football coach Gary Patterson mutually agreed to immediately part ways Sunday after nearly 21 seasons.
MARION — Evan Noelle had a part in five touchdowns as Marion exorcised some demons of the past with a 41-8 rout of Metamora in an opening-roun…
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a missing man, according to a Wednesday news release.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — SIU moved the ball more than the length of four football fields at No. 16/17 Northern Iowa on Saturday, but couldn't turn …
MARION — Mayor Mike Absher saw the new city hall for the first time since construction began on Tuesday. The new city hall will be in the old …
While Illinois employment officials hail the state's 5.5% unemployment rate as good news, some area employers still are struggling to find workers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.