Belmont women get 1st NCAA win over Gonzaga

SAN MARCOS, Texas — There were some agonizing moments in January when Belmont wasn't even sure it would be able to finish any more of its promising season.
Now the young Bruins, with 5-foot-6 freshman guard Destinee Wells leading the way, are going to the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Wells scored 25 points and had seven assists in a turnover-free game as the younger and smaller 12th-seeded Bruins held on for their first tourney victory, pulling off a 64-59 upset over fifth-seeded Gonzaga on Monday.
"I'm thrilled I get to see it and experience it with this group," Belmont coach Bart Brooks said. "They've been through so much this year and to see the experience that they just had and to come out with a win was truly a moment of a lifetime for us."
The Bruins (21-5) sealed the game with 19 seconds left when Wells, on a drive with the shot clock winding down, passed inside to Madison Bartley. The fellow freshman had to rip the ball away from the defender, but made the layup while being fouled and added the free throw for a five-point lead.
"I came here to win championships and to make history, and we did that today," Wells said. "I'm glad to see it's paying off all the hard work we put in over the season. We've been through a lot. We're grateful to be here."
Belmont, which had been 0-5 in the NCAA Tournament, plays No. 4 seed Indiana in the second round Wednesday in the Mercado Region. The Bruins are the first OVC team to win an NCAA tourney game since Tennessee Tech in 1990.
(4) INDIANA 63, (13) VCU 32: At San Antonio, Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, Ali Patberg scored 12 of her 17 after halftime, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 24.1% shooting in a victory in the opening round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Indiana (19-5) faces the winner of Gonzaga-Belmont in the second round on Wednesday in the Mercado Region.
Berger scored all but nine of Indiana's first-half points as both teams struggled from the floor, shooting below 34%. Mackenzie Holmes, Patberg and Berger each made a basket in the second quarter, that ended with each team scoring just six points.
(7) MARYLAND 98, (10) MOUNT ST. MARRYS 45: At San Antonio, Ashley Owusu scored 20 points with eight rebounds and seven assists, Chloe Bibby had a double-double and seventh-ranked Maryland raced to a victory over Mount St. Mary's in the opening round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Owusu scored six points during an 18-0 run that was part of a 25-4 blitz in the second quarter that decided the outcome. The Terrapins then on to their largest margin of victory in the NCAA Tournament, surpassing an 89-54 win in 1989.
Diamond Miller added 19 points for second-seeded Maryland (25-2), which will take a 14-game winning streak into a second-round game with seventh-seeded Alabama in the Hemesfair Region on Wednesday. Bibby had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Mimi Collins scored 12 and Angel Reese 11.
(7) NORTHWESTERN 65, (10) UCF 51: At San Antonio, Lindsey Pulliam scored 25 points to lead seventh-seeded Northwestern to a win over 10th-seeded UCF on Monday, the Wildcats' first women's NCAA Tournament victory in 28 years.
Northwestern (16-8) is in the tournament for the first time since 2015 and just the third time since 1993, when the Wildcats beat Georgia Tech before falling to Tennessee in the second round.
Pulliam carried the team while top scorer Veronica Burton struggled. Burton, who came in averaging 16.9 points per game, scored four points before fouling out with about six minutes remaining.
(7) ALABAMA 80, (10) NORTH CAROLINA 71: At San Antonio, Jordan Lewis had a career-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to help seventh-seeded Alabama beat No. 10 seed North Carolina in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
It was a triumphant return to the NCAAs for the Crimson Tide (17-9), who were playing their first game in the tournament since 1999. The Crimson Tide made eight straight trips to the NCAAs from 1992-99 that included a run to the Final Four in 1994.
Alabama built a 29-19 lead midway through the second quarter behind Lewis before the Tar Heels (13-11) cut it to 31-29 with 3:09 left before the half. The Crimson Tide responded scoring 10 of the next 12 points to take a 41-31 lead at the break. Lewis had five points during the closing burst and finished the first half with 18.
(3) GEORGIA 67, (14) DREXEL 53: At San Antonio, Jenna Staiti scored all 19 of her points in the second half, making seven straight shots, Que Morrison had 11 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight assists, and No. 3 seed Georgia overcame a slow start to beat No. 14 seed Drexel in the women's NCAA Tournament.
Georgia advances in the Alamo Region to face the winner of the Oregon-South Dakota game.
Staiti and Gabby Connally were not in the starting lineup for the first time in 26 games. Staiti was late getting to San Antonio due to undisclosed medical reason and Connally rolled her ankle in a practice after the SEC championship game.
(3) ARIZONA 79, (14) STONY BROOK 44: At San Antonio, Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Trinity Baptiste added 18 and Cate Reese 16 as Arizona rolled past women's NCAA Tournament newcomer Stony Brook.
The America East champion and 14th-seeded Seawolves (15-6) led at 4-2 but were then left behind by the 11th-ranked and third-seeded Wildcats, who will take on 11th-seeded BYU on Wednesday. The Cougars upset 21st-ranked and sixth-seeded Rutgers 69-66 earlier Monday.
A 15-2 run, with seven points from McDonald, erased the Seawolves' only lead and a 9-0 surge to end the first quarter capped by Helena Pueyo's 3-pointer made it 26-10. McDonald scored five straight points in the second quarter and the Wildcats (17-5) were on their way to a 27-point lead, 47-20 at halftime. The lead reached 36 points on Reese's 3-pointer midway through the third quarter and hit a high of 38 late in the game.
(13) WRIGHT STATE 66, (4) ARKANSAS 62: At Austin, Angel Baker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left and No. 13 Wright State stunned No. 4 Arkansas in the biggest upset so far of the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Jada Roberson made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left to seal the victory for the Horizon League tournament champions, who were playing in just their third NCAA Tournament.
Baker scored 26 points and the Raiders (19-7) are the first No. 13 seed to beat a No. 4 since 2012. Coming into the tournament, No. 13 seeds were 9-104 all time.
(2) TEXAS A&M 84, (15) TROY 80: At Austin, Jordan Nixon scored nine points over the final six minutes, and No. 2 seed Texas A&M escaped an upset bid by No. 15 Troy with a victory in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Destiny Pitts made four free throws over the final 6 seconds, giving the Aggies the last cushion they needed to avoid what would have ranked among the biggest surprises in tournament history.