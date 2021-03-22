Belmont women get 1st NCAA win over Gonzaga

SAN MARCOS, Texas — There were some agonizing moments in January when Belmont wasn't even sure it would be able to finish any more of its promising season.

Now the young Bruins, with 5-foot-6 freshman guard Destinee Wells leading the way, are going to the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Wells scored 25 points and had seven assists in a turnover-free game as the younger and smaller 12th-seeded Bruins held on for their first tourney victory, pulling off a 64-59 upset over fifth-seeded Gonzaga on Monday.

"I'm thrilled I get to see it and experience it with this group," Belmont coach Bart Brooks said. "They've been through so much this year and to see the experience that they just had and to come out with a win was truly a moment of a lifetime for us."

The Bruins (21-5) sealed the game with 19 seconds left when Wells, on a drive with the shot clock winding down, passed inside to Madison Bartley. The fellow freshman had to rip the ball away from the defender, but made the layup while being fouled and added the free throw for a five-point lead.