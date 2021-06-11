 Skip to main content
Benton Consolidated High School
Benton Consolidated High School

Benton Consolidated High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Olivia Barclay

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Aaron and Heather Barclay

College plans: Attend college to study archeology.

Mitch Giacone

Hometown: Benton

Parents: Jim and Julie Giacone

College plans: College is undecided and major is undeclared. 

Reese Johnson

Hometown: Benton 

Parents: Benjy and Dawn Johnson

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study secondary education and major in math.

Trinity Price

Hometown: Benton

Parents: Sherry Price and Marty Price

College plans: Attend University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, Missouri, to study pre-med. 

Jayla Sotelo

Hometown: Whittington

Parent: Jessica Squires

College plans:  Attend North Park University in Chicago to study law.

Sesley Tedeschi

Hometown: Benton

Parents: Tom and Lori Ann Tedeschi

College plans: Attend Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, to study biology and pre-med.

