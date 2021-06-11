Benton Consolidated High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Olivia Barclay
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Aaron and Heather Barclay
College plans: Attend college to study archeology.
Mitch Giacone
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Jim and Julie Giacone
College plans: College is undecided and major is undeclared.
Reese Johnson
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Benjy and Dawn Johnson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study secondary education and major in math.
Trinity Price
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Sherry Price and Marty Price
College plans: Attend University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, Missouri, to study pre-med.
Jayla Sotelo
Hometown: Whittington
Parent: Jessica Squires
College plans: Attend North Park University in Chicago to study law.
Sesley Tedeschi
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Tom and Lori Ann Tedeschi
College plans: Attend Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, to study biology and pre-med.