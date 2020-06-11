Benton Consolidated High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Presley Allsopp
Hometown: Whittington
Parents: Adam and Shelly Allsopp
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study nursing.
Zoe Carlton
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Alan and Rhonda Carlton
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study pharmacy.
Brad Hammond
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Rob and Gayleen Hammond
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study business.
Madilyn McLain
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Brent McLain and Deedra McLain
College plans: Attend Loyola University in Chicago to study biology (pre-occupational therapy).
Amelia McLain
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Brent McLain and Deedra McLain
College plans: Attend the University of North Florida to study health sciences.
Jared Shaw
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Chris and Jeri Shaw
College plans: Attend Lincoln Trail College and be in the pre-dentistry program.
