Benton Consolidated High School
Benton Consolidated High School

Benton Consolidated High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Presley Allsopp

Hometown: Whittington

Parents: Adam and Shelly Allsopp

College plans: Attend Murray State University to study nursing.

Zoe Carlton

Hometown: Benton

Parents: Alan and Rhonda Carlton

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study pharmacy.

Brad Hammond

Hometown: Benton

Parents: Rob and Gayleen Hammond

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study business.

Madilyn McLain

Hometown: Benton

Parents: Brent McLain and Deedra McLain

College plans: Attend Loyola University in Chicago to study biology (pre-occupational therapy).

Amelia McLain

Hometown: Benton

Parents: Brent McLain and Deedra McLain

College plans: Attend the University of North Florida to study health sciences.

Jared Shaw

Hometown: Benton

Parents: Chris and Jeri Shaw

College plans: Attend Lincoln Trail College and be in the pre-dentistry program.

