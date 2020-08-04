Berríos, Twins win 5th in row, top Pirates after drone delay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MINNEAPOLIS — José Berríos pitched six strong innings, Nelson Cruz had three hits and Minnesota beat Pittsburgh Tuesday in a game briefly delayed when an unauthorized drone flew over Target Field.

The Twins won their fifth in a row, completed a 7-1 homestand and improved to 9-2 for the second time in the team's 60-year history. The other was 2001.

"It was a great way to cap off a great homestand and a memorable one at that," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

The game was delayed for nine minutes in the fifth inning and players were pulled off the field when the drone flew over center field. A few pitchers in the bullpen threw balls at the flying intruder, but missed.

"Definitely a 2020 moment right there," Baldelli said.

Pittsburgh lost its fifth straight game, and at 2-9 has baseball's worst winning percentage at .182.

A bit wild early, Berríos settled down and allowed one run and four hits. He struck out six, walked three and threw 98 pitches.

"I know I had a rough inning in the second inning. After that we had a talk and we went out and tried to be more relaxed," he said.