Best Dog Grooming Shop

FIRST PLACE

Sudzy Paws

116 E Plaza Dr, Carterville

618-681-2152

www.sudzypaws.com

RUNNER UP

Austin’s Dog Grooming & Pet Boutique

301 S. Main St, Benton

(618) 218-7487

Honorable Mention

Bows n’ Toes Pet Grooming by Morgan

702 Chestnut St, Murphysboro

(618) 615-6216

