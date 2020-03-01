Best Italian Restaurant
Best Italian Restaurant

Cummare's Italian Ristorante

FIRST PLACE

Cummare's Italian Ristorante

1023 Chestnut St., Murphysboro

618-687-3700

www.cummares.com

RUNNER-UP

Bennie’s Italian Foods

309 N. Market St, Marion

(618) 997-6736

www.benniesitalianfoods.com

HONORABLE MENTION

Alongi’s Italian Restaurant

18 W. Main St, Du Quoin

(618) 542-2468

www.alongis.com

