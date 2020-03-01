Best Italian Restaurant

FIRST PLACE
Cummare's Italian Ristorante
1023 Chestnut St., Murphysboro
618-687-3700
RUNNER-UP
Bennie’s Italian Foods
309 N. Market St, Marion
(618) 997-6736
HONORABLE MENTION
Alongi’s Italian Restaurant
18 W. Main St, Du Quoin
(618) 542-2468
Cummare's Italian Ristorante
1023 Chestnut St., Murphysboro
618-687-3700
Bennie’s Italian Foods
309 N. Market St, Marion
(618) 997-6736
Alongi’s Italian Restaurant
18 W. Main St, Du Quoin
(618) 542-2468
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.