Best Live Theater
Best Live Theater

Matilda the Musical at Marion Cultural Center - Sep. 13

FIRST PLACE

Marion Cultural and Civic Center

800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion

(618) 997-4030

www.marionccc.com

Runner Up

The Varsity

418 S. Illinois Ave, Carbondale

(618) 457-5353

www.thevarsitycenter.org

Honorable Mention

The Stage Company

418 S. Illinois Ave, Carbondale

(618) 549-5466

www.stagecompany.org

