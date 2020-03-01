Best Local Golf Course
0 comments

Best Local Golf Course

  • 0
Parting Shot

Golfing has plenty of passionate fans in Southern Illinois, including this gentleman playing the course at Crab Orchard Golf Club in Carterville.

FIRST PLACE

Crab Orchard Golf Club

901 W. Grand Ave, Carterville

(618) 985-2321

www.craborchardgolfclub.com

RUNNER UP

Hickory Ridge

2727 Glenn Rd, Carbondale

(618) 529-4386

http://hickoryridgecarbondale.com/

HONORABLE MENTION

Franklin County Country Club

11058 Country Club Rd, West Frankfort

(618) 937-3020

www.franklincounty.com

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News