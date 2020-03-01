Best Locally Owned Clothing Store

FIRST PLACE
Eccentrics Boutique
209 W. Commercial Dr, Carterville
(618) 681-2177
RUNNER UP
L3 Boutique
16 S. Walnut St, Pickneyville
(618) 318-3741
HONORABLE MENTION
Erin Elizabeth Clothing Company
259 E. St. Louis St, Nashville
(618) 464-0114
