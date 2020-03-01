Best Locally Owned Clothing Store
FIRST PLACE

Eccentrics Boutique

209 W. Commercial Dr, Carterville

(618) 681-2177

www.eccentricsboutique.com

RUNNER UP

L3 Boutique

16 S. Walnut St, Pickneyville

(618) 318-3741

www.l3boutiquepville.com

HONORABLE MENTION

Erin Elizabeth Clothing Company

259 E. St. Louis St, Nashville

(618) 464-0114

