Best Photographer

FIRST PLACE

Jenn Fortune Photography

115 E. Illinois Ave, Carterville

(773) 234-1881

www.Jfortunephotography.com

RUNNER UP

Alanna Milby Photography

Southern Illinois

(850) 686-7503

www.alannamilby.com

HONORABLE MENTION

Whimsey Photography

954 W. Industrial Park Rd, Murphysboro

(618) 684-2333

www.whimseyphotography.com

