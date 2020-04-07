Bettman raises chance of NHL not completing regular season

NHL players have been asked to self-quarantine through April 15, a date that has been pushed back twice already and is expected to be moved once again. The number of NHL players testing positive for COVID-19 rose to eight Tuesday as the league announced a third Colorado Avalanche player tested positive, joining five members of the Ottawa Senators.

The season was put on hold with teams having played an uneven amount of games and with tightly contested races taking place in each of the two conferences.

The NHL has not placed a firm deadline on the latest when the playoffs could start. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, however, acknowledged in an email to The Associated Press the league will eventually have to establish "some last possible day" so not to cut into the start of the following season.

"It's nothing that we are even close to setting at this point in time," he wrote.

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky said it would be unfair for the NHL to dump what remains of the regular season.

"There's a lot of games (left) and we're right in the mix, and we have the opportunity to be in there," Bobrovsky said. "The season is 82 games and then the playoffs. So you can't just cut of where we are and jump right into the playoffs."