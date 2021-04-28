Biden to the nation: 'America is rising anew"

The first ovation came as Biden greeted, "Madam Vice President." He added "No president has ever said those words from this podium, and it's about time."

The entire House setting was unlike that for any of Biden's predecessors, with members of Congress spread out, a sole Supreme Court justice in attendance and many Republicans citing "scheduling conflicts" to stay away. There was no need for a "designated survivor," with so many Cabinet members not there, and the chamber was so sparsely populated that individual claps could be heard echoing off the walls.

Biden repeatedly hammered home how his plans would put Americans back to work, restoring the millions of jobs lost to the virus. He laid out a sweeping proposal for universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents. His ideas target frailties that were uncovered by the pandemic, and he argues that that economic growth will best come from taxing the rich to help the middle class and the poor.

"I can report to the nation: America is on the move again," Biden said. "Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength."