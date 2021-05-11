Bieber extends own MLB strikeout record, Indians beat Cubs

CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber pitched out of some early trouble before extending his strikeout record and César Hernández hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland to a 3-2 win over Chicago on Tuesday night.
Bieber (4-2) struck out eight and has now fanned at least that many in 20 consecutive starts, a major league mark he builds on every time out. The right-hander's streak was in jeopardy, but he got Nick Martini for strikeout No. 8 in the seventh.
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner wasn’t as sharp as usual and needed a career-high 121 pitches to go 6 2-3 innings.
James Karinchak finished the seventh for Bieber and worked the eighth. Emmanuel Clase gave up two singles in the ninth, but got Matt Duffy to bounce into a game-ending double play for his seventh save.
Hernández homered in the fifth off Adbert Alzolay (1-3), who matched Bieber for six innings.
José Ramírez added a solo homer for the up-and-down Indians, who have been no-hit twice but won seven of eight.
Eric Sogard homered for the Cubs, who made Bieber work hard.
With his pitch count climbing in the seventh, Bieber gave up a leadoff walk to Joc Pederson and then won a nine-pitch battle with Martini to increase his record. On the strikeout, Bieber's 117th pitch, Pederson was thrown out stealing by catcher Austin Hedges.
Hernández's third homer pushed the Indians ahead 3-2.
With one out, Alzolay hit Andrés Giménez on the right hand with a pitch initially called a foul ball. Indians manager Terry Francona won a replay challenge, and after Giménez stole second, Hernández made Alzolay pay with his shot to right.
Sogard snapped a 1-1 tie in the fifth with his first homer since Aug. 29, when he was with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Bieber got ahead in the count and just missed striking out Sogard with a borderline 2-2 pitch that plate umpire Stu Scheurwater called a ball.
Sogard, who moved from second base to shortstop when starter Javier Báez was scratched from the starting lineup with lower back tightness, then drove a 3-2 pitch that just ducked inside the right-field foul pole.
Bieber's first pitch was an early sign he might struggle.
Pederson ripped his 94 mph fastball back at the right-hander, who alertly snagged the comebacker, which had an exit velocity of 112 mph.
The Cubs scored once on Bieber in the second and were poised for a big inning. But he wriggled out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam by striking out Ildemaro Vargas and getting Sogard to ground into a double play.
PIRATES 7, REDS 2: At Pittsburgh, Troy Stokes Jr. drove in runs with each of his first two major league hits, JT Brubaker pitched six strong innings and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati.
Two days after making his debut, Stokes hit an RBI single in the fourth inning. The right fielder also doubled in a run in the eighth.
Brubaker (3-2) allowed one run on five hits to win for the first time in four starts. He had four strikeouts and one walk.
GIANTS 4, RANGERS 2: At San Francisco, Logan Webb set a career high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and San Francisco beat Texas, keeping the Rangers winless in interleague play this season.
Swept in the two-game series, Texas dropped to 0-5 against NL opponents this year. The Rangers have lost a team-record nine straight interleague games overall — their next try to end the drought will be June 1 at Colorado.
“Today wasn’t a great game,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “Today we didn’t play our typical game. Typically, we play pretty good defense, we don’t walk guys, and we kind of did that today. We didn’t really get much going offensively.”