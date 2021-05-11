Bieber extends own MLB strikeout record, Indians beat Cubs

CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber pitched out of some early trouble before extending his strikeout record and César Hernández hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland to a 3-2 win over Chicago on Tuesday night.

Bieber (4-2) struck out eight and has now fanned at least that many in 20 consecutive starts, a major league mark he builds on every time out. The right-hander's streak was in jeopardy, but he got Nick Martini for strikeout No. 8 in the seventh.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner wasn’t as sharp as usual and needed a career-high 121 pitches to go 6 2-3 innings.

James Karinchak finished the seventh for Bieber and worked the eighth. Emmanuel Clase gave up two singles in the ninth, but got Matt Duffy to bounce into a game-ending double play for his seventh save.

Hernández homered in the fifth off Adbert Alzolay (1-3), who matched Bieber for six innings.

José Ramírez added a solo homer for the up-and-down Indians, who have been no-hit twice but won seven of eight.

Eric Sogard homered for the Cubs, who made Bieber work hard.