Bieber lowers ERA to 1.63, Indians top White Sox

CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber lowered his ERA to 1.63 in his final regular-season start, the lowest in the American League since Luis Tiant’s 1.60 for Cleveland in 1968, and Jordan Luplow hit a game-ending home run that gave the Indians a win over Chicago on Wednesday night and dropped the White Sox into a tie with Minnesota for the AL Central lead.
Bieber, who leads the big leagues with eight wins, allowed an unearned run and two hits in five innings with 10 strikeouts in his eighth double-digit strikeout game, also a major league high.
He lowered his major league-leading ERA from 1.74. Chicago's Dallas Keuchel is second in the AL at 2.04 heading into his start against the Indians in Thursday's series finale.
Chicago fell to 34-22, the same record as the Twins going into their game against Detroit later Wednesday. Cleveland (32-24) closed within two games of the lead with its second straight last at-bat victory. José Ramírez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th for a 5-3 win Tuesday.
With the score 2-2, Luplow homered onto the porch in left field off Gio González (1-2). A .194 hitter, Luplow struck out in his first three at-bats and followed with his second home run this season.
Brad Hand (2-1) pitched a perfect ninth.
Lucas Giolito gave up two runs and four hits in six innings, throwing a career-high 119 pitches. He has three no-decisions against the Indians this year.
Carlos Santana hit a a 441-foot home run in the second and with 215 homers tied Hall of Famer Larry Doby for sixth place ion the Indians list.
Edwin Encarnación hit an RBI groundout that tied the score in the fourth by bringing home José Abreu, who reached on an error by Ramírez at third.
ANGELS 5, PADRES 2: At San Diego, San Diego might have suffered a blow to the front of their playoff rotation when right-hander Mike Clevinger was suddenly pulled after only one inning in his start a loss to Los Angeles.
The Padres, who've clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 14 seasons, said Clevinger's departure wasn't planned but offered no other details.
Clevinger’s start had been pushed back from Saturday night because of tightness in his right biceps. Manager Jayce Tingler said on Tuesday that Clevinger threw a bullpen session on Monday and seemed good to go for Wednesday afternoon’s start.
DIAMONDBACKS 7, RANGERS 3: At Phoenix, rookie Wyatt Mathisen hit his first two career homers, fellow rookie Daulton Varsho knocked in the go-ahead run with a triple, and Arizona rallied for a victory over Texas.
The Diamondbacks were trailing 3-1 going into the sixth but rallied for a six-run inning off Rangers pitchers Wes Benjamin, Nick Goody and Brett Martin. Arizona sent 10 batters to the plate. Carson Kelly had a game-tying, two-run single, Varsho followed with the go-ahead triple, and then Mathisen and Tim Locastro hit back-to-back homers to push the lead to 7-3.
Mathisen was batting ninth in the D-backs order and had just two hits in his first 19 big-league at-bats, but he smashed homers in back-to-back innings, the fifth and sixth, with both clearing the left-center field wall. He finished with three RBIs.
REDS 6, BREWERS 1: At Cincinnati, Joey Votto homered for his first hit all season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest, and Reds won a pivotal series for playoff contention, beating the Brewers.
The Reds are in position for a wild-card playoff berth after taking two of three from their NL Central rival. Cincinnati has won nine of 11, its best streak of the season, to get a shot at its first playoff appearance since 2013 under manager Dusty Baker.
Reflecting the urgency of winning the final game of the series, Cincinnati had Bauer (5-4) pitch on three days’ rest. He allowed four hits and struck out 12 in eight innings, and left with a major league-best 1.73 ERA.
PHILLIES 12, NATIONALS 3: At Washington, given a chance to DH so he could ease the burden on his bothersome back, Bryce Harper homered twice against his former team, helping Philadelphia beat Washington and pushing the 2019 World Series champions to the brink of elimination from the playoff race.
The loss ended Washington’s modest — albeit season-best — four-game winning streak and left its record at 23-33.
A victory by Milwaukee, San Francisco or St. Louis later Wednesday would rule out a postseason return for the Nationals.
The Phillies are 28-29 and third in the NL East but still in the chase for a playoff berth.
MARINERS 3, ASTROS 2: At Seattle, Nick Margevicius tossed six shutout innings, Ty France drove in a pair of runs and Seattle kept their slim postseason hopes alive with a win over Houston.
Seattle closed out the home portion of its schedule taking two of three from the Astros and enter the final weekend three back of Houston with four games to play for second place in the AL West. Seattle closes with four games at Oakland, while the Astros go to Texas for four games.
But it’s not just Seattle still nipping at the Astros. The Los Angeles Angels won again on Wednesday and are 2½ games behind the Astros.
