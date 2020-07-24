Bieber strikes out 14 as Indians blank Royals 2-0 in opener

The Royals struck out 18 times.

The Indians opened this unique season united.

As the club contemplates a name change for the first time in 105 years, the players elected to wear their blue road “Cleveland” jerseys instead of the home whites with “Indians” across the chest.

All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor said the fashion choice was a statement designed to raise awareness for all minorities and support the team’s consideration of a name change that many groups have said is long overdue.

“It gives us hope that change will get done,” said Lindor, whose uncertain future hangs over the club. “It’s a huge statement. I stand by my teammates. I stand by minorities and people who need the spotlight. We’re there.”

Bieber started slowly, hitting Whit Merrifield to open the game before settling in and finding his groove.

The right-hander struck out eight of nine during one stretch and sent more than one Royals back to the dugout shaking his head.

Bieber ran into his only trouble in the fifth. A pair of singles gave the Royals runners at second and third with two outs, but Bieber struck out Adalberto Mondesi to end the threat and punctuated the punch-out with a fist pump.