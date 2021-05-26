Bill aims to create bridge program to assist at-risk individuals

If approved to receive a bridge rental subsidy, individuals would be responsible for contributing 30 percent of their own income toward the cost of rent. The program would be administered by the state’s Department of Human Services Division of Mental Health.

The bill would also establish a plan and materials to educate landlords on the program to reduce stigma or hesitation to participating in the program.

The bill also states the tenant participating in the program must “agree to engagement services initiated by the supported housing provider, the Community Mental Health Center or contracted mental health or substance use treatment provider at least two times a month.” One of those must be a home visit, but a clinic visit is not required.

During debate on the bill, Sen. Dave Syverson, a Rockford Republican, questioned whether the language was strong enough in requiring treatment, arguing that it could open the door to individuals abusing the program.

“Why wouldn't we or should we require that these individuals, if we're going to be giving them housing, that these individuals get treatment or be required to be in treatment or be reporting to some program?” Syverson asked.