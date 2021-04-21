Bill change would allow voters to lift rent control bans locally

“Our view is that whether you lift the ban in its entirety, or you go with this model, we believe that it is sending a tacit message from the state to local governments that (rent control) is a legitimate, viable, and perhaps even worthwhile policy, and we disagree with that,” St. Aubin said.

Republican opponents on the committee raised concerns that the bill still goes too far in opening the door to regulating rental costs for landlords who need to set prices in order to adequately maintain their rental properties, and that the legislation could allow for a wide range of rules on rent across the state.

Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, said the bill would be an overreach on regulating landlords.

“Theoretically, a vote, a referendum and a city council could completely obliterate whatever business they have. So, I mean, doesn't that seem like a complete government takeover of a private business?” Chesney said.

“There's no protection to the actual owners that gives them any certainty of what the city councils would even be able to do,” he added.